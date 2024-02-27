Dust removal system ID 30/30 Afc

The ID 30/30 Afc deduster is a mobile machine for the safe separation of stubborn dust and swarf in machining centres. The high-pressure compressor makes this possible.

ID 30/30 Afc: a mobile deduster for industrial machining centres. With high-pressure compressor, which reliably separates all potentially adhesive problematic dust and swarf. A control cabinet with automatic filter shaker ensures a long filter service life. A differential pressure switch is available on request for filter monitoring, as well as an ultrasonic distance sensor for monitoring the filling level. The machine is available in various performance and filter classes (up to filter class "H" for separating carcinogenic dust).

Features and benefits
Dust removal system ID 30/30 Afc: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust removal system ID 30/30 Afc: Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose. Simple and safe dust disposal thanks to PE bag.
Dust removal system ID 30/30 Afc: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Convenient filter cleaning with electric vibrating motor
  • Efficient, convenient filter cleaning for constant suction power.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 87.5 / 315
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 260 / 26
Container capacity (l) 50
Rated input power (kW) 3
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 3.2
Connection nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 62
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 170
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 170
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 915 x 777 x 1938
Dust removal system ID 30/30 Afc
Dust removal system ID 30/30 Afc
Accessories
INFORMATION

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