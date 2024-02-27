Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Adv
T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner with pluggable power cable, antistatic bend, telescopic suction tube, large parquet nozzle and extra-strong permanent main filter basket – ideal for building service contractors.
Equipped as standard with a telescopic suction tube, a 360 mm wide parquet nozzle, an antistatic bend (with clip system) for reducing electrostatic discharges, infinitely variable suction power control, and a large foot switch – the T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner is fully designed with the needs of professional building service contractors in mind. Comfortable, ergonomic and easy on the back on one hand, and extremely powerful and robust on the other, this vacuum cleaner is also equipped with an extra-strong permanent main filter basket for cleaning with or without a filter bag, as well as a large, impact-resistant container with all-round bumper to protect furniture and other possessions. The 12-metre long, pluggable power cable with its unmistakeable yellow plug helps to make any required cable changes easy, quick and cost-efficient. Cable storage on the device head ensures that the cable is stored safely during transport, while the integrated storage keeps all important accessories safe. A high-quality fleece filter bag is also included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Large, round, permanent main filter basket made of washable fleeceExtremely strong and dense enough to allow vacuuming for longer times without a filter bag.
Maintenance-friendlyThe cable can be replaced quickly and easily by simply loosening 2 screws. This saves time and service costs.
Operation using foot switchNo tedious bending down during everyday work.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 410
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Parquet nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
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