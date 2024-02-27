Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1
Quiet and robust dry vacuum cleaner with telescopic suction tube.
This dry vacuum cleaner is quiet and therefore well suited to noise-sensitive areas such as hotels, lobbies and hospitals. The ergonomic foot switch and carrying handle enable relaxed working.
Features and benefits
HEPA filter for clean exhaust gas
- The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Main filter basket
- Large, washable permanent main filter for optimal dust separation.
- Machine operation is possible both with and without filter bag.
Great ergonomics
- Foot switch for ease of use. No need to bend.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|1300
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
Application areas
- Perfect for use in offices, surgeries and law firms
- For cleaning in restaurants, canteens or retail
- Suitable in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and hotels
Accessories
