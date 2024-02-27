Our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Edition combines high suction power with clever equipment details, a high level of user comfort and a wide range of applications. Comfortably operated using a foot switch, tilt-proof, very smooth, manoeuvrable and with a delta-shaped bend, professional building service contractors in particular benefit from the many advantages of the machine during long work activities in offices, retail, catering establishments, but also in private households too. Thanks to the very low operating noise, the T 12/1 Edition can also be used without any problems in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals or hotels and also at any time of the day. The power cable can be stored either at an integrated cable organiser at the turbine head or on a fold-out cable hook, whereas the floor nozzle has a secure stand in parking position. 10 fleece filter bags are included in the scope of delivery. On request, a high-performance HEPA filter is also available.