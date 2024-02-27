Forecourt unit AT-C

Check tyre pressures and inflate tyres exactly: with our calibrated tyre inflator AT-C for pressures up to 8 bar. With electronic coin acceptor for different coins and tokens.

Increase attractiveness of location, generate additional sales: With our AT-C tyre inflator you offer your customers a useful additional service without high investment costs. The tyre inflator is equipped with an electronic coin acceptor, which accepts different coins and tokens. You control the up to 7-minute runtime of the machine individually and steplessly. The machine is calibrated and allows precise checking and inflation of tyres up to 8 bar.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AT-C: Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Precise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Forecourt unit AT-C: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Forecourt unit AT-C: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (kg) 55
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 70
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 423 / 423 / 1550
Application areas
  • For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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