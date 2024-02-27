Forecourt unit AWT-C
Calibrated AWT-C tyre inflator for the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar. Incl. practical water dispenser, e.g. for filling windscreen washer fluid.
Apart from the option to accurately check and control the tyre pressure, our AWT-C tyre inflator has an integrated water dispenser, which allows your customers, e.g. to quickly fill the windscreen washer fluid. The machine can be used up to 8 bar tyre pressure and also has an electronic coin acceptor, which is suitable for use with different coins and tokens. The runtime can be adjusted steplessly up to 7 minutes.
Features and benefits
Integrated water dispenserConvenient and effortless water removal. Improves the visual impression as a container for water is not required.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|71
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|81.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|423 / 423 / 1760
Application areas
- For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar
- For filling windscreen washer fluid for cleaning the windscreen