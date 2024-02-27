Forecourt unit AWT-C Fp
With integrated water dispenser and frost protection: AWT-C Fp tyre inflator for the precise control or checking of the tyre pressure. Calibrated version with electronic coin acceptor.
With our AWT-C Fp tyre inflator you offer your customers an attractive and practical additional service, which incidentally allows you to generate more sales. The machine is designed for tyre pressure up to 8 bar and is calibrated in order to satisfy country-specific regulations. Apart from the precise checking and control of the tyre pressure, it has an integrated water dispenser for filling the windscreen washer fluid. This is frost-protected and can also be used in the winter months without any problems. An electronic coin acceptor permits use of different coins and tokens, which, like the infinitely variable runtime of up to 7 minutes, can be customised.
Features and benefits
Integrated water dispenserConvenient and effortless water removal. Improves the visual impression as a container for water is not required.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|71
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|84
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|423 / 423 / 1760
Application areas
- For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar
- For filling windscreen washer fluid for cleaning the windscreen