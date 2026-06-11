For comfortable vacuuming, particularly when there is a high-level fine dust: electrically conductive, very ergonomic DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners.The bend is suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.