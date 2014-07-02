Car nozzle, ID 35, 90 mm

Flat angled, convenient, plastic, DN 35 car cleaning nozzle designed for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners with bends. Working width: Approx. 90 mm.

With a working width of 90 millimetres the handy car cleaning nozzle is developed specially for quick and deep vehicle interior cleaning. Its flat angled shape facilitates the vacuuming of the footwell, floor mats, seats, upholstery and boot. The car cleaning nozzle made from plastic is suitable for all wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher with manifolds in DN 35.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 90
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 130 x 100
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Application areas
  • Specially designed for thorough vehicle interior cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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