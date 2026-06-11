eco!Booster TR 045

eco!Booster with 50% more area performance than the Kärcher power nozzle; suitable for delicate surfaces. For cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (nozzle size 045).

Compared with the Kärcher power nozzle, the eco!Booster delivers a 50 percent higher area performance. It is ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as plastered facades or wooden walls. What's more, the increased jet width brings with it increased efficiency, leading to lower consumption of energy and water. The eco!Booster is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 045. The revolutionary nozzle concept draws in air to direct the water stream. In this way, top cleaning results are achieved in less time, which makes a significant difference for target groups such as the construction industry or vehicle cleaning.

Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared to the flat jet
  • Thorough, fast and more sustainable cleaning.
50% higher water efficiency¹⁾
  • Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency¹⁾
  • Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
  • Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (bar) max. 300
Temperature (°C) max. 85
Nozzle size ( ) 45
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5

¹⁾ Based on the ability to clean 50% more surface area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.

eco!Booster TR 045
Videos
Application areas
  • Façade cleaning
  • Municipal applications, for example cleaning façades or fences.
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
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Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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