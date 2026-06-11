Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP

Non-stop cleaning: the exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP window vacs makes this possible.

Thanks to the optionally available exchangeable battery, you can clean non-stop using the new WV 5 and WVP – without interrupting your work. Simply remove the battery currently in place from the device with a click and insert the new one just as easily. And you're ready to carry on ...

Features and benefits
For endless cleaning
Uninterrupted cleaning
Easy and quick battery replacement with a single click
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 57 x 81 x 28
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.