Fleece filter bags, 10 Piece(s), T 10, T 12, Trek Vac 2, Trek Vac 3

Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10-pack.

Extremely tear-resistant, 3-ply fleece filter bags, dust class M. Fleece filter bags have 2 to 3 times the capacity of conventional paper filter bags. Standard for T 10/1 and T 12/1. Contents: x10.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 10
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 365 x 240 x 85
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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