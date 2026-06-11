High pressure articulated joint

For hard-to-reach areas: High-pressure articulated joint with infinite angle adjustment up to 120°. Simply attach directly to the spray lance of the pressure washer.

Thanks to the infinite angle adjustment of the high-pressure articulated joint – up to 120° – you can effortlessly clean hard-to-reach areas during high-pressure cleaning operations. This tool allows you to clean machines, vehicles, undercarriages, façades, roofs and many other items quickly and efficiently. It is attached, very easily and conveniently, directly on the spray lance of the pressure washer.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (bar) 300
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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