High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

High-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable up to 315 bar pressure. With innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides, ANTI!Twist and 10 m long.

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 315
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.5
High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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