The long round jet nozzle can be used to effectively clean components, injection moulds or robotic lawnmowers with dry ice blasting systems. Made of robust stainless steel and aluminium, it is ideal for abrasive and detailed applications and effortlessly removes even the most stubborn dirt and encrustations caused by oils, grease, lubricants and soot. Thanks to the integrated quick-change system, the nozzle can be handled quickly and conveniently.