Mini angled nozzle, 90°, XS

Mini angled nozzle for use in small spaces. Directs the jet through 90° laterally. Protrudes 63 mm laterally, length: 240 mm. The set consists of four parts: 1 x union nut 1 x extension piece, 100 mm (5.321-971.0) 1 x elbow attachment, 90° (5.321-973.0) 1 x nozzle tip (5.321-977.0) Supports as many extension pieces as needed. The elbow attachment and nozzle piece can be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 60 x 40
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.