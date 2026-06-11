Mini carpet glider

Freshens up even irregularly shaped and difficult-to-reach carpeted surfaces using steam: the Mini carpet glider for effortless attachment to the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle without coming into contact with any dirt at all.

The Mini carpet glider pulls its weight when it comes to cleaning difficult-to-reach carpeted surfaces. It is easy to attach to the floor nozzle EasyFix Mini without coming into contact with any dirt at all and is ideal for freshening up even small and irregularly shaped carpeted surfaces using steam.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the floor nozzle EasyFix Mini
  • It's easy to give carpets a new lease of life with steam.
  • Its compact shape means that it can freshen up even difficult-to-reach carpeted surfaces without any hassle.
The floor nozzle EasyFix Mini can be easily slid into the carpet glider and removed again
  • For convenient handling without having to bend down.
  • It is possible to quickly switch between cleaning hard floors and carpeted floors using steam.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 285 x 178 x 46
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Carpet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
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Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
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1720 Philippines

 
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