PowerControl spray lance 027

The PowerControl spray lance with nozzle size 027 allows infinitely variable adjustment of the pressure directly in the gripping area and thus an exact adaptation of the power to the respective task.

The ideal alternative for your high-pressure cleaner without servo control function: our PowerControl spray lance 027 with patented power nozzle contour for increasing the cleaning performance by up to 40 per cent has an infinitely variable and easy-to-operate pressure adjustment within direct reach of the user. This way you can precisely coordinate the cleaning performance and cleaning task during the application. Cleaning agent can be applied specifically via an integrated low pressure mode. In order to further optimise the result, it also supports spray level adjustment which ensures the appropriate working angle each time.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
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Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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