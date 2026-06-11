Roller brush 500 hard

Hard brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). For rough façades, stone and wooden patios. Safe and easy quick-change system.

Features and benefits
Streak-free cleaning close to the edge
  • Bristles at the side as damping protection and for cleaning close to the edge.
  • Streak-free cleaning results thanks to diagonal bristles in the middle of the brush.
Intuitive colour coding
  • Colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush attachment.
Quick-change mechanism
  • Quick brush replacement for simple adaptation to the cleaning task.
Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) 40
Colour green
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.6
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning patios with stone or wood surfaces
  • For cleaning concrete, brick, tin-plate or steel façade surfaces
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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