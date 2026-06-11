Rotating wash brush for < 1000 l/h machines, nylon bristles

The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).

Features and benefits
Rotating water-powered wash brush
  • No additional motor for brush drive required.
  • Compact and lightweight construction style.
Nylon bristles
  • Surfaces are protected.
High mechanical cleaning power thanks to rotation
  • Outstanding cleaning performance.
  • Lower time demand compared to standard wash brushes.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 1000
Material Nylon
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 200 x 100
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
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1720 Philippines

 
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