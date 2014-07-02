Steam turbo brush

No more tedious scrubbing! The steam turbo brush stands for effortless cleaning in half the time. It makes your work noticeably easier, especially when cleaning crevices, joints and corners.

Steam turbo brush for effortless cleaning in half the time. Powerful cleaning action obviates the need for scrubbing. Brush vibrates to assist the cleaning action of steam for easy dirt removal. Kärcher steam turbo brush cleans in crevices, corners and edges in half the time

Features and benefits
Oscillating brush
  • Increases the cleaning power of the steam - 50 % faster cleaning
  • Effortless cleaning without the need for scrubbing even areas which are difficult to reach like crevices, edges etc.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 125 x 45
Application areas
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Waste bins
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Washbasin
  • Fittings
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

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+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

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