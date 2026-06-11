Suction tube, 2 x, HV and NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, plastic, suitable for: HV 1/1 Bp, NT 22/1, NT 27/1, NT 48/1, ProNT 600 L

The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality plastic (DN 35 and 505 mm long each). For the HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Material Plastic
Length (mm) 505
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 502 x 80 x 40
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