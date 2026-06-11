Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: T 7/1, T 10/1 T 12/1, NT 22/1, NT 30/1, NT 40/1, NT 50/1, NT 65/2
Chrome-plated steel suction tube for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 35 and 505 mm long.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Material
|Steel, chrome-plated
|Length (mm)
|505
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|505 x 40 x 40