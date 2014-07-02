Terry cloths, wide

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 wide high-quality cotton floor cloths.

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra wide high-quality cotton floor cloths. The cloths are perfect for use in combination with the large floor nozzle for Kärcher steam cleaners. The robust steamer cloths are easy to attach to the floor nozzle, letting you work away. For the effective floor cleaning of all tiled, natural-stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Features and benefits
Floor cleaning cloth made from high-quality cotton
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 480 x 270 x 5
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.