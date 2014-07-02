Turbo upholstery nozzle

Practical nozzle with rotating air-driven brush. Cleans upholstered furniture and textile surfaces with particular thoroughness. Ideal for removing pet hair. Working width: 160 mm

Practical, hand-guided nozzle with a working width of 160 mm. The nozzle has a rotating air-driven brush which can remove stubborn dirt from the surface. It cleans cushions, chairs, sofas, pillows, beds, etc., and removes pet hair and crumbs in an instant - in the car too.

Features and benefits
Air-driven rotating brushes
  • For removing stubborn dirt, e.g. animal hair, from fabrics.
  • Efficiently picks up animal hair.
  • Effectively picks up dirt also from high-pile carpets.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 165 x 67
Application areas
  • Upholstery
  • Vehicle interior
  • Car seats