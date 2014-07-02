Wet/dry floor nozzle, DN 35, width 300 mm

Plastic floor nozzle with rollers, width of 300 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Includes brush strips and squeegees. For removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids.

For thorough wet and dry cleaning and for removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids: wet/dry floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 300 millimetres for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The floor nozzle made of robust plastic has side rollers, brush strips and squeegees.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 300
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) ( ) 300 x 150 x 80
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