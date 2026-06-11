The innovative and user-friendly battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp Pack with 3 litre capacity is the first professional battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner, which ensures an excellent cleaning performance on all carpet and hard surfaces thanks to automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. Cleaning staff in building cleaning or the hotel sector benefit from the quick and hygienic roller brush self-cleaning function, which can be conveniently activated with the foot switch. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are separated and the rest are then automatically vacuumed. The cordless, compact and manoeuvrable upright brush-type vacuum cleaner with particularly low ground clearance easily cleans under beds and other furniture. The innovative handle of the CV 30/2 Bp Pack has an ON/OFF switch, eco!efficiency mode and a display of the remaining battery runtime via LED display. Equipped with powerful Kärcher Battery+ battery and quick charger as standard. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also optionally available.