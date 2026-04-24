The large 50-litre container combined with an adjustable push handle and drain hose makes the NT 50/1 Tact Te H ACD the ideal solution for the safe removal of hazardous and carcinogenic dusts – especially in industrial environments. The machine is tested and approved for all dusts in dust class H – including asbestos dust – and thus reliably protects users and the environment. It is also certified for IEC 60335-2-69:2021 in accordance with the ACD standard for the pickup of combustible dusts. With the cleanable Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter, hazardous dusts can be safely captured in the safety filter bag or PE disposal bag; while large quantities of less hazardous dusts can be vacuumed up straight into the container. The Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system ensures consistently high suction power by keeping filters clean at all times. An integrated device socket with auto-start, as well as the complete antistatic system with conductive accessories round off the professional machine.ve accessories.