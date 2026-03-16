Przedłużka węża wysokociśnieniowego dla pistoletów klasy Best z szybkozłączem. 6m przedłużka węża wysokociśnieniowego zapewniająca wiekszą elastyczność pracy z urządzeniem wysokociśnieniowym. Łatwe podłączenie między pistoletem z systemem szybkozłącza i wężem wysokociśnieniowym. Średnica wewnętrzna 8 mm. Wytrzymały, wysokiej jakości, wzmacniany oplotem tekstylnym, nie zwijający się wąż z przyłączem mosiężnym. Przedłużka węża do ciśnień 160 bar i temperatur do 60 °C. Odpowiednia do stosowania środków czyszczących. Przeznaczona do domowych urządzeń wysokociśnieniowych Kärcher klas K2 - K7.