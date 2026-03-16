PRZEDŁUŻKA WĘŻA WYSOKOCIŚNIENIOWEGO, 6 M, K3 - K7 (DLA PISTOLETU KLASY BEST)

Przedłużka węża wysokociśnieniowego zapewniająca wiekszą elastyczność. 6m wytrzymała o DN 8. Dla urządzeń K2 - K7 od 2008 roku z systemem szybkozłącza.

Przedłużka węża wysokociśnieniowego dla pistoletów klasy Best z szybkozłączem. 6m przedłużka węża wysokociśnieniowego zapewniająca wiekszą elastyczność pracy z urządzeniem wysokociśnieniowym. Łatwe podłączenie między pistoletem z systemem szybkozłącza i wężem wysokociśnieniowym. Średnica wewnętrzna 8 mm. Wytrzymały, wysokiej jakości, wzmacniany oplotem tekstylnym, nie zwijający się wąż z przyłączem mosiężnym. Przedłużka węża do ciśnień 160 bar i temperatur do 60 °C. Odpowiednia do stosowania środków czyszczących. Przeznaczona do domowych urządzeń wysokociśnieniowych Kärcher klas K2 - K7.

Cechy i zalety
6 m przedłużka
  • Zwiększa zasięg węża
Adapter Quick Connect
  • Szybkozłącze ułatwia podłączanie pistoletu i węża wysokociśnieniowego.
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Temperatura (°C) maks. 60
Ciśnienie maksymalne (bar) 180
Długość (m) 6
Kolor czarny
Waga (kg) 0,8
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 0,9
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 245 x 245 x 55
Kompatybilne urządzenia
Aktualny asortyment
Urządzenia archiwalne