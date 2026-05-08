Środek do ręcznego czyszczenia rowerów RM 640N RTU. Łatwy i wydajny w użyciu dzięki ergonomicznemu rozpylaczowi i niedużej butelce o pojemności 0,5 litra. Formuła wykonana z odnawialnych i naturalnie pozyskiwanych składników nadaje rowerowi nowy blask. Środek czyszczący został opracowany specjalnie do codziennego czyszczenia rowerów, w tym rowerów elektrycznych, górskich i szosowych. Jest łagodny dla materiałów i nadaje się do elementów wykonanych z karbonu, aluminium, gumy lub równie delikatnych materiałów. Detergent również łatwo się spłukuje – co pomaga oszczędzać wodę podczas codziennego użytkowania.