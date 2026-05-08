Naturalny środek do czyszczenia rowerów RM 640N RTU, 500ml

Wyjątkowa czystość roweru od obręczy koła po kierownicę: formuła jest łagodna dla materiałów, opracowana specjalnie z myślą o rowerach i oparta na składnikach odnawialnych.

Środek do ręcznego czyszczenia rowerów RM 640N RTU. Łatwy i wydajny w użyciu dzięki ergonomicznemu rozpylaczowi i niedużej butelce o pojemności 0,5 litra. Formuła wykonana z odnawialnych i naturalnie pozyskiwanych składników nadaje rowerowi nowy blask. Środek czyszczący został opracowany specjalnie do codziennego czyszczenia rowerów, w tym rowerów elektrycznych, górskich i szosowych. Jest łagodny dla materiałów i nadaje się do elementów wykonanych z karbonu, aluminium, gumy lub równie delikatnych materiałów. Detergent również łatwo się spłukuje – co pomaga oszczędzać wodę podczas codziennego użytkowania.

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Dane techniczne

Wielkość opakowania (ml) 500
Ilość w opakowaniu hurtowym (szt.) 8
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 0,4

Właściwości

  • Formuła zawierająca ponad 99% składników pochodzenia naturalnego niezawodnie usuwa zanieczyszczenia typowe dla rowerów, takie jak kurz, błoto itp.
  • Detergent nie zawiera kwasów, rozpuszczalników, barwników, substancji zapachowych ani silikonów
  • Środek przetestowany pod kątem kompatybilności materiałowej z karbonem, aluminium, gumą itp.
  • Zastosowane substancje powierzchniowo czynne są w 100% pochodzenia roślinnego i nie zawierają żadnych środków powierzchniowo czynnych na bazie oleju mineralnego
  • Korpus butelki wykonany jest w 100% z tworzywa sztucznego pochodzącego z recyklingu
  • Ergonomiczna głowica spryskująca zapewniająca równomierną, rozległą aplikację i niskie zużycie
Naturalny środek do czyszczenia rowerów RM 640N RTU, 500ml
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