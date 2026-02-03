WĄŻ PERFORMANCE PREMIUM 1/2" 20 M
Wąż ogrodowy Kärcher z nowej linii charakteryzuje się bardzo wysoką elastycznością oraz odpornością na uszkodzenia, skręcanie i zaginanie, co owocuje wyjątkowo długą żywotnością.
5-warstwowy wąż ogrodowy Kärcher wykonany z materiałów najwyższej jakości. Nie zawiera szkodliwych dla zdrowia ftalanów, kadmu, baru ani ołowiu. Na zewnątrz wąż jest pokryty odporną na warunki atmosferyczne powłoką anty-UV. Od wewnątrz specjalna powłoka zapobiega narastaniu glonów, a wysoka tolerancja na temperaturę (-20 do +65 °C) zapewnia bezpieczne przechowywanie w okresie zimowym oraz umożliwia zasilanie urządzeń wysokociśnieniowych podgrzaną wodą. 18-letnia gwarancja.
Cechy i zalety
Niezwykle elastyczny i odporny na pękanie i skręcanie
- Elastyczny i odporny na zaginanie.
20 metrów
- Do nawadniania ogrodów i innych miejsc.
Mocne ścianki węża są w stanie wytrzymać ciśnienie nawet do 45 barów.
- Duża wytrzymałość
Wąż ogrodowy odporny na ciśnienie
- Łatwy w użyciu.
Wysoka tolerancja na temperaturę od -20 do +65°C
- Wąż wysokiej jakości.
Specjalna powłoka zapobiega narastaniu glonów wewnątrz węża
- Długa gwarancja.
Nie zawiera ftalanów (<0,1 %), kadmu, baru ani ołowiu
- Bezpieczny dla zdrowia i środowiska naturalnego.
Powłoka anty-UV
- Wytrzymały na warunki pogodwe
18 lat gwarancji
- Najwyższa jakość i trwałość.
Specyfikacja
Dane techniczne
|Średnica
|1/2″
|Długość węża (m)
|20
|Kolor
|czarny
|Waga (kg)
|2,8
|Waga z opakowaniem (kg)
|2,8
|Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 120
Kompatybilne urządzenia
Aktualny asortyment
- HR 3
- HR 4
- HT 2
- HT 3
- HT 4
- HT 5 M
- K 2 Battery (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T 5
- K 4 WCM Premium Home Modular
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Stairs
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- KHB 4-18 Plus (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- KHB 6 Battery (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- PCL 3-18 (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
- SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic
- Wieszak na wąż
- Wieszak na wąż Plus
- Wózek na wąż (stal) HT 80 M
- Zestaw HR 3.20
Urządzenia archiwalne
- Bęben na wąż Premium HR 7.300
- Edycja specjalna: K 5 Smart Control + zestaw podłączeniowy
- HT 6 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition FJ
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2 Universal Edition OJ
- K 2.00 plus
- K 2.01 plus
- K 2.02 Plus
- K 2.08 Plus
- K 2.08M T50
- K 2.100
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS *EU
- K 2.15
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.20 M
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.21M PLUS T50 *EU
- K 2.300 T 50
- K 2.300 T50 WB *EU
- K 2.36 M Plus T50
- K 2.36 M plus
- K 2.38 M
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.39 M PLUS WB T50*EU
- K 2.400 T 50
- K 2.75 plus
- K 2.87 plus
- K 2.89 plus
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.90 M plus
- K 2.900 M Plus
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.91 M Plus
- K 2.91 MD Plus T 50
- K 2.94 MD plus
- K 2.97 M plus
- K 2.98 M plus T 50
- K 2.99 M
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 2.99 MD plus
- K 3
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 Dom
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3.200
- K 3.500 Garden *EU
- K 3.500 T 250
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.530 T200 *EU
- K 3.550
- K 3.610 T250 *EU
- K 4
- K 4 Alu 25 Lat Kärcher Polska
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Kompakt Dom
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Dom
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home & Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Brush
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic RM
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact FJ 6 Set
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Compact Special FJ 3
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Home Wood
- K 5 Kompakt Samochód
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home eco!Booster
- K 5 Power Control Flex WSK
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Dom
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Suction
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Pure Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 UM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5.68 MD
- K 5.700
- K 5.700 T 250
- K 5.700 T 300
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Promo
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Promo
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home FJ
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home FJ
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Flex Wood
- K 7 Promo
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home T5 Black
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home T 5 Black
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM Premium Home Modular
- K 7 WCM Premium Modular
- K 7.700
- K 7.710 T 400
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- KHD 3
- KHP 4
- Zestaw HR 2.10
- Zestaw HR 4.30
- Zestaw HT 2.20
- Zestaw HT 3.20
- Zestaw HT 4.20
- Zestaw HT 5.20 M
Zastosowania
- Nawadnianie ogrodu
- Do podlewania roślin doniczkowych
- Rośliny ozdobne (ogrodowych i doniczkowych)
- Do czyszczenia maszyn i narzędzi ogrodowych.
- Do nawadniania dużych ogrodów.