Rega prática e ecológica: Use água da chuva recolhida num barril, lagoa ou recipiente IBC com a bomba flexível para barril – sem precisar de torneira, tomada elétrica ou regador.
The cordless barrel pump is self-sufficient: The device does not need a separate water connection, but instead uses rainwater collected in a water barrel water butt or IBC container. This means that you can water your flowers and vegetable beds in allotments, for example, without needing a water connection.
Powerful battery instead of a cable: The barrel pump is battery-operated and does not need a power supply. This enables much more flexibility: On corded products, the area of use is limited by the cable length. By contrast, the barrel pump allows cordless watering even in places where there is no power supply.
More efficient, more ergonomic, simpler: Compared to a watering can, the rain barrel pump offers significantly more convenience. The switch is level with the edge of the barrel, so there is no need for the user to bend down. Carrying heavy watering cans is also a thing of the past as the water is taken directly from the barrel and can be used for watering via the garden hose and garden sprayers.
The barrel pump also fits through narrow openings such as those in an IBC container. This saves time and water as the rainwater collected can be easily reused.
Battery barrel pumps are ideal for efficiently watering vegetable beds and flowers with rainwater from a barrel or IBC container. Possible use:
Older plots in particular often do not have electricity. Those who need to water regularly can make garden watering much easier with a battery-powered rain barrel pump.
To ensure that the vegetable patch and herb spiral next to the terrace or in the garden behind the house thrive, they can be watered in a plant-friendly manner with limescale-free rainwater using a rain barrel pump.
The cordless barrel pump is also suitable for watering larger areas such as lawns. The water from the rain barrel offers a resource-saving alternative to tap water.
For garden owners that are sick of hauling a heavy watering can up and down the garden but don’t have a power outlet, the BP 2.000-18 Cordless Barrel Pump was made for you. It can be operated with any Kärcher 18 V Battery Power battery, so you can use alternative water sources wherever you wish, even if there is no power connection available in the garden. This not only saves valuable drinking water, but also saves you from straining your back and wallet – ideal for small gardens, cottage gardens, allotments, and anywhere where there is water and thirsty plants, but no power supply.
The transparent cover on the battery holder makes it easy to check the battery charge level.
The hose is guided out of the barrel, thus preventing the hose from bending and therefore guaranteeing a constant water flow.
The barrel pump can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
Tailored for a stronger hold on various barrels such as water butts and IBC tanks.
The hose outlet can be affixed in three positions (left/right of the battery holder or loose) and can therefore be perfectly adjusted for each application.
Thanks to its compact design, the pump fits in narrow openings, such as those in IBC tanks.
The removable prefilter can be cleaned easily, protects the pump from dirt and thus increases its lifetime and operational reliability.
The cordless barrel pump is the convenient alternative to the watering can and is ready to use in just a few steps.
The hose system can be attached to the water source in three positions.
The battery unit bracket is placed at the top of the rain barrel so that it cannot come into contact with water. The barrel pump has flexible barrel rim mounting to ensure a secure hold.
The hose guide on the edge of the barrel ensures that the garden hose is not kinked or damaged by any edges.
Thanks to the integrated switch on the barrel rim attachment, the cordless barrel pump can be switched on and off at any time. This saves energy.
The transparent cover over the display means that the battery level can be read at any time.
Kärcher cordless barrel pumps are equipped with a hose whose length can be adjustable and a pre-filter.
The pre-filter prevents dirt particles from being sucked in, ensuring trouble-free operation. If the pre-filter gets dirty, it can be cleaned in a few simple steps.
The battery barrel pump is a product in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Discover the entire product range and see which other products are compatible with your 18 V Battery Power battery.