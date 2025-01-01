      IFA 2024 – don't let cleaning make you crazy

      Discover the wide range of indoor products and mobile cleaning solutions from Kärcher at this year’s IFA 2024 in Berlin, the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show.

      IFA 2024

      Bring back the WOW – with Kärcher's newest innovations at the IFA 2024 in Berlin

      Bring back the WOW – with Kärcher's newest innovations at the IFA 2024 in Berlin. Whether it is for mopping wooden floors or cleaning mountain bikes, you can discover Kärcher's smart cleaning solutions at this year's IFA at booth 213 in hall H 4.1. Experience our new floor cleaning innovations, the latest products in our robotic range and new app content first-hand from 6 - 10 September.

      We look forward to seeing you there.

      Spray extraction cleaners

      Vacuum cleaners

      Steam cleaners

      Cordless window vacs

      Robot vacuums and mops

      Air treatment

      Mobile Cleaning

      Pressure washer