Aspiradores robot

If you want to make sure that shoes and cables that are lying around don't become food for the robotic vacuum cleaner, use the RCV 5's artificial intelligence. Our top model offers you all-round carefree floor cleaning. As well as LiDAR navigation, this robotic vacuum cleaner and mop has a dual laser system and a camera to make sure it reliably detects and navigates every last obstacle. Its low operating noise also makes the RCV 5 a really considerate housemate. Hard floors can be vacuumed or mopped by this robotic cleaning assistant – depending on the program selected. For intensive carpet cleaning, there's also an Auto Boost function that delivers extra power to remove dust from textile fabrics. While in mopping mode, the robot will not travel over carpets. Controlling the RCV 5 is simple too, thanks to the app.

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