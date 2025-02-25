      Aspiradores robot

      Os nossos aspiradores robot navegam pela sua casa com facilidade, desviando-se dos obstáculos e assumindo a tarefa fastidiosa de limpeza dos pavimentos.

      Os nossos aspiradores e mopas robot

      SEJA VOCÊ MESMO. ENQUANTO O RCF 3 FAZ A MAGIA POR SI.

      medium rcf 3

      O RCF 3 supera outros robots graças à tecnologia de rolos da Kärcher e ao fornecimento contínuo de água limpa, mantendo todos os pavimentos duros impecavelmente limpos. Para que tenha mais tempo para as coisas boas da vida.

      medium rcf 3

      Os animais têm de ficar lá fora? Certamente não em sua casa. Graças à exclusiva tecnologia de rolos, o robot RCF 3 recolhe tanto a sujidade húmida como a seca com o seu rolo rotativo, constantemente humedecido com água fresca. Parece incrível. Mas funciona mesmo.

      medium rcf 3

      Bem-vindo à limpeza sem stress! Com a sua inovadora tecnologia de rolos e o abastecimento contínuo de água limpa, o robot RCF 3 remove sem esforço quase qualquer tipo de sujidade — e nunca se cansa de limpar o rasto dos mais pequenos.

      DESTAQUES

      Robot, nuvem e app: três componentes, um sistema coeso

      Os aspiradores e mopas robot da Kärcher oferecem uma ampla gama de funções e opções de configuração — sendo ao mesmo tempo muito simples de utilizar. A combinação de robot e controlo através da app para smartphone constitui a base perfeita para os melhores resultados de limpeza. Utilize as funções de temporizador e configure os programas de limpeza de acordo com as suas necessidades individuais. Se estiver disponível uma atualização de segurança ou novas funções para o robot, será automaticamente notificado pela aplicação. Descubra as nossas soluções de limpeza autónoma para as tarefas do dia a dia e ganhe tempo para as coisas boas da vida.

      Person controlling robotic vacuum cleaner by smartphone app
      Robot vacuuming and mopping in front of stairs

      O futuro é agora: limpeza autónoma

      Inicie os nossos aspiradores robot e lavadores de primeira classe através da aplicação móvel, mesmo quando está fora de casa, e regresse a um lar impecavelmente limpo. A nossa gama de robots oferece um desempenho excecional e tecnologia avançada. Através da navegação laser LiDAR de alta tecnologia, os nossos robots começam por criar uma planta da sua casa. Graças aos seus sensores de precisão, sabem sempre exatamente onde se encontram, como contornar os objetos na divisão e onde virar para evitar escadas nas limpezas seguintes. A nossa gama RCV aspira e lava os pavimentos, oferecendo uma solução de limpeza completa. Os tapetes são limpos de forma minuciosa no modo de aspiração, enquanto o robot os evita habilmente no modo de lavagem. Além disso, desenvolvemos o RCF 3 especialmente para pavimentos duros, permitindo uma limpeza húmida completa graças ao seu exclusivo método de limpeza por rolos. A função inteligente de mapeamento em tempo real permite-lhe acompanhar o progresso da limpeza. Conte com o desempenho de primeira classe e as funções avançadas dos nossos robots para facilitar o seu dia a dia. Deixe que os seus pavimentos sejam cuidadosamente aspirados e lavados enquanto se dedica a outras tarefas.

      A escolha é sua: ajuste o nível de limpeza e escolha entre vários métodos de limpeza

      Os aspiradores robot e lavadores da Kärcher são verdadeiros multifunções. Seja uma simples limpeza a seco com o ventilador de aspiração e a escova, uma combinação de limpeza a seco e a função extra de limpeza húmida com o pano de microfibra e o depósito de água fresca, ou limpeza húmida pura com a inovadora tecnologia de rolos da Kärcher do RCF 3 — tudo é possível. E, graças ao conveniente controlo por aplicação, tem sempre tudo ao alcance da mão. As definições de limpeza, como a potência de aspiração ou o volume de água para a lavagem, podem ser ajustadas de acordo com as necessidades individuais. As zonas com maior sujidade podem ser passadas várias vezes para uma limpeza mais completa.

      Robot mopping up footprints
      Cross-section of the Kärcher FC roller technology

      Tecnologia de rolos

      Descubra a comprovada e sofisticada tecnologia de rolos Kärcher dos nossos eficientes lavadores de pavimentos duros, agora também disponível no nosso inovador lavador robot autónomo RCF 3, para um desempenho de limpeza excecional em inúmeros pavimentos duros. Durante a limpeza, o rolo é continuamente humedecido com água fresca e produto de limpeza. Graças ao sistema de dois depósitos, a água suja e as partículas de sujidade são transportadas de forma fiável para o depósito de água suja. A rotação contínua do rolo remove constantemente a água suja e as partículas de sujidade, mantendo-o limpo durante muito tempo — a sujidade não se acumula no rolo —, o que permite uma limpeza higiénica e rápida mesmo em superfícies maiores, sem simplesmente espalhar a sujidade.

      Lavagem húmida e recolha de sujidade seca num só passo

      Com o seu rolo de limpeza, o RCF 3 garante resultados de lavagem muito completos e é extremamente prático. Esqueça a esfregona fastidiosa — o robot faz tudo de forma autónoma. Outro ponto positivo é que o RCF 3 também recolhe a sujidade seca ligeira durante a lavagem húmida. Com uma utilização regular do RCF 3 e com a sujidade normal de uma habitação, nem sequer é necessário tirar o aspirador do armário. E quando o trabalho está concluído, a limpeza do equipamento é também muito simples: todas as peças amovíveis podem ser lavadas diretamente sob a torneira, e o rolo pode ser lavado na máquina de lavar roupa a 60 °C.

      RCF 3 mops and picks up dry dirt

      Aspiradores e mopas robot: As diferenças

      Aspirador robot ou aspirador com função mopa robot? RCV ou RCF? Aqui ficam as principais diferenças entre os dois sistemas de limpeza robóticos.

      RCV vacuums the floor
      RCV: Aspiradores com função de lavagem

      Geral

      • Aplicação principal: limpeza a seco
      • Áreas de aplicação: pavimentos duros e tapetes
      • Depósitos: depósito de água fresca e depósito de sujidade seca

      Aspiração/recolha de sujidade seca

      • Tipos de sujidade (seca e solta): numerosas partículas de sujidade seca e solta
      • Unidade de sujidade seca: escova de varrimento e função de aspiração
      • Recolha de sujidade seca: com a escova de varrimento e função de aspiração adicional para o depósito de sujidade seca

      Lavagem

      • Tipos de sujidade (sujidade aderente): pó fino e sujidade aderente ligeira
      • Unidade de lavagem: pano de limpeza (estático)
      • Função de lavagem húmida: limpeza húmida com pano de limpeza para remover pó fino e sujidade aderente ligeira
      RCF mops the floor
      RCF: Lavagem dos pavimentos

      Geral

      • Aplicação principal: limpeza húmida
      • Áreas de aplicação: pavimentos duros
      • Depósitos: depósito de água fresca e depósito de água suja

      Aspiração/recolha de sujidade seca

      • Tipos de sujidade (seca e solta): pequenas quantidades de sujidade solta, como pó, migalhas
      • Unidade de sujidade seca: sem unidade de sujidade seca separada
      • Recolha de sujidade seca: com o rolo de microfibra para o depósito de água suja durante a lavagem húmida

      Lavagem

      • Tipos de sujidade (sujidade aderente): também sujidade aderente persistente, como manchas de molho, pegadas e manchas de café
      • Unidade de lavagem: rolos de microfibra (rotativos)
      • Função de lavagem húmida: limpeza húmida com eficiente tecnologia de rolos para uma limpeza húmida completa, à semelhança dos comprovados lavadores de pavimentos duros da Kärcher

      RCV 3 — o modelo de entrada de gama

      Aspirar ou lavar — o nosso modelo de entrada de gama faz as duas coisas

    • Recupere tempo para as coisas boas da vida, enquanto os nossos robots de limpeza tratam da aspiração e da lavagem. O nosso modelo de entrada de gama, o RCV 3, limpa de forma autónoma, sistemática e completamente fiável todos os pavimentos duros domésticos habituais e tapetes de pelo curto — mesmo quando não está em casa. Através da aplicação, pode ajustar a limpeza às suas necessidades específicas e à sua habitação. Decide o que é limpo e quando. Configure programas de limpeza específicos para cada divisão. Defina zonas de exclusão, caso haja áreas onde o aspirador robot não deva entrar. Ou utilize a função de limpeza pontual para direcioná-lo para zonas que necessitem de atenção extra. Todas as divisões são mapeadas com navegação LiDAR de precisão e sensores ultrassensíveis que detetam degraus e desníveis acentuados para maior segurança durante a limpeza.
    • Dados técnicos
      • Potência de aspiração: 2.500 Pa
      • Autonomia: 120 min
      • Depósito combinado 2 em 1 (330 ml) incl. depósito de água fresca (170 ml)
      • Depósito de sujidade seca: 500 ml

      Características do RCV 3

      medium 00

      Navegação LiDAR

      Com a sua navegação LiDAR rápida e robusta, o robot digitaliza as divisões, criando os melhores mapas para navegar com segurança pelos espaços, mesmo no escuro.

      medium 03

      Avisos sonoros

      A comunicação é fundamental. Por isso, o robot fornece informações importantes através de saídas de voz, além de sinais sonoros.

      medium 02 1

      Escova lateral

      A escova lateral varre a sujidade das bordas para o centro, na direção da escova principal, para que seja recolhida com precisão para o depósito. É assim que garante que os cantos e rodapés ficam sempre bem limpos.

      medium 00 1

      Mopa em microfibra

      Para lavar áreas específicas, é incluída na embalagem uma mopa de microfibra, que é humedecida com água limpa a partir do depósito.

      medium 02

      Depósitos combinados

      Após a aspiração, a sujidade seca fica retida no depósito, que inclui uma câmara dedicada com depósito de água fresca para humedecer o pano de limpeza. Através da aplicação, pode ajustar facilmente a quantidade de água utilizada. Se apenas pretender aspirar, pode substituir o depósito combinado pelo depósito exclusivo de sujidade seca, de maior capacidade.

      medium 03 1

      Sensores de queda

      Os sensores de queda impedem de forma fiável que o RCV 3 caia em degraus ou outros desníveis. Os sensores analisam o chão e, se for detetado um desnível acentuado, o controlador recebe um sinal que aciona a inversão de marcha do robot.

      medium 05

      Sensor infravermelho

      O sensor de infravermelhos garante que o robot regresse sempre à sua estação de carregamento.

      medium 01 1

      Desempenho excecional

      A combinação de escova rotativa e função de aspiração remove tanto a sujidade grossa como o pó fino, para um desempenho de limpeza excecional.

      medium 01

      App Kärcher Home Robots

      Com a aplicação, pode controlar o seu robot de limpeza onde quer que esteja, receber atualizações de estado e acompanhar o progresso da limpeza. Graças ao mapa detalhado das suas divisões, pode determinar exatamente onde limpar e onde não limpar.

      medium 04

      Operação a partir do equipamento

      Ligue ou desligue o robot diretamente no equipamento e envie-o de volta à estação. O LED indica-lhe o estado do equipamento num relance.

      RCV 5 – the smart one

      As thorough as the RCV 3 – but with the addition of artificial intelligence

      If you want to make sure that shoes and cables that are lying around don't become food for the robotic vacuum cleaner, use the RCV 5's artificial intelligence. Our top model offers you all-round carefree floor cleaning. As well as LiDAR navigation, this robotic vacuum cleaner and mop has a dual laser system and a camera to make sure it reliably detects and navigates every last obstacle. Its low operating noise also makes the RCV 5 a really considerate housemate. Hard floors can be vacuumed or mopped by this robotic cleaning assistant – depending on the program selected. For intensive carpet cleaning, there's also an Auto Boost function that delivers extra power to remove dust from textile fabrics. While in mopping mode, the robot will not travel over carpets. Controlling the RCV 5 is simple too, thanks to the app.

      Technical data:

      • Suction power: 5,000 Pa
      • Run time: 120 min
      • Dry waste container: 330 ml
      • Fresh water tank: 240 ml

      Features of the RCV 5

      medium 01 2

      Fresh water tank

      For wetting the wiping cloth. You can use the app to easily set the amount of water to be used for cleaning.

      medium 07

      Kärcher Home Robots app

      With the app, you can control the cleaning robot wherever you are, get status updates and view the cleaning progress. Thanks to the detailed map of your rooms, you can determine exactly where to clean and where not.

      medium 00 2

      Waste container

      Once vacuumed, dry dirt is trapped in the container.

      medium 02 2

      LiDAR navigation

      With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans the rooms, giving it the best maps to navigate safely through rooms even in the dark.

      medium 04 1

      Operating from the device

      Switch the robot on or off at the device itself and send it back to the station. The LED shows you the device status at a glance.

      medium 06

      Voice output

      Communication is key. That's why the robot provides important information via voice output in addition to signal tones.

      medium 05 1

      Object detection

      Dual laser system with camera for object detection and avoidance. The robot recognises small obstacles and drives around them.

      medium 00 3

      Mop plate with microfibre cleaning cloth

      To mop specific areas, a mop plate with a microfibre cloth is included in the scope of supply, which is wetted with fresh water from its own tank.

      medium 01 3

      Rotating cleaning brush and suction fan

      The combination of rotating brush and suction function removes coarse dirt as well as fine dust for excellent cleaning performance.

      medium 03 2

      Side brush

      The side brush sweeps dirt from along the edges into the centre in front of the main brush, so it can be swept accurately into the waste container. This is how it ensures edges are always well cleaned.

      medium 04 2

      Ultrasound sensor for carpet detection

      The RCV 5 automatically detects carpeted surfaces using an ultrasonic sensor. The Auto Boost function increases the suction power on carpeted surfaces as needed for even better cleaning results. If mopping is activated, the robot avoids the detected carpeted surfaces and goes around them.

      medium 02 3

      Fall sensors

      The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 5 from falling down steps or other drops. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.

      RCF 3 – The hard floor professional

      A new era of robotic wet cleaning!

      Discover our innovative RCF 3 robot mop for effortless floor cleaning. With proven FC roller technology, it removes stubborn dirt and automatically manoeuvres around carpets. Two tanks ensure a continuous supply of fresh water and efficient collection of dirty water. Control the robot conveniently via the app or at the touch of a button. Flexibly customisable cleaning modes offer you versatile fields of application. The RCF 3 is your reliable assistant with useful voice and app tips. Discover the future of mopping with the RCF 3 robot mop!

      Technical data:

      • Area performance: 80 m² (depending on the cleaning parameters)
      • Run time: 120 min (sensitive mode)
      • Dirty water tank: 115 ml
      • Fresh water tank: 430 ml

      Features of the RCF 3

      medium 00 4

      LiDAR navigation

      With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans the rooms to obtain maps that facilitate optimum navigation, even in the dark.

      medium 04 3

      Intuitive operation and status indications on the device display

      Switch the robot on or off directly on the device and send it back to the station. The LEDs show you the device status at a glance and indicate whether fresh water needs to be topped up or dirty water emptied.

      medium 01 4

      Kärcher Home Robots app

      With the app, you can control your cleaning robots from wherever you are, get status updates and view the cleaning progress. The detailed map of your rooms means you can determine exactly which areas do and do not need to be cleaned. In addition, you have individual configuration options at your disposal, such as which cleaning mode the robot should use for cleaning.

      medium 02 4

      Voice output

      Communication is key. That's why the robot provides important information via voice output in addition to signal tones.

      medium 03 3

      Removable cleaning module with roller and wiper unit

      The cleaning unit and roller can be removed. Everything can be rinsed hygienically under the tap so that no dirt remains in the device.

      medium 00 5

      Fresh water tank

      The fresh water tank is removable and can be filled easily under the tap.

      medium 01 5

      Dirty water tank

      The dirty water tank is individually removable and can be rinsed out easily under the tap.

      medium 02 5

      Established Kärcher FC roller technology

      Microfibre roller for thorough wet cleaning on all hard floors. Light, dry dirt is lifted when wiped. Machine-washable at 60°C.

      medium 03 4

      Fall sensors

      The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCF 3 from falling, e.g. on stairs or ledges. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the steering mechanism receives a signal that causes the robot to turn around.

      medium 04 5

      Carpet sensor

      The RCF 3 uses an ultrasonic sensor to automatically detect carpeted areas and draws them into the map in the app. During cleaning, the robot uses a clever driving strategy to manoeuvre around carpets so that they do not get wet.

      Autonomous cleaning – the Home Robots app makes it a reality

      The Kärcher Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your robot vacuum and mop. Autonomous cleaning offers lots of new features, such as setting cleaning times and creating cleaning maps – no matter where you are. If you're out and about and want to start a clean before you get home, you can! Simply activate the robot from the app on your smartphone and you can look forward to returning to a clean house. The Kärcher Home Robots app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Simply download it and start your first autonomous clean straight away.

      Data protection is secured in the Home robots app

      Data protection

      All data transfer between the Home Robots app on your smartphone and your robot vacuum and mop takes place via the cloud using servers located in Germany only. As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met. Regular software and security updates are provided to ensure your app is always up to date and your data is always secure.

      Setting up cleaning areas and no go areas in the Home Robots App

      Setting up cleaning areas

      Robot vacuums and mops from Kärcher clean autonomously and systematically. "No-go zones" can be set via the app to ensure the robot doesn't clean specific areas, or only vacuums them without mopping. And if you want the robot to skip entire rooms, you can set so-called "virtual walls" to prevent it from travelling through these rooms. All this is easy and intuitive to configure using the app.

      Robot vaccum cleaning under furniture

      Different cleaning modes

      Our Home Robots app offers much more functionality than the basic program for autonomous cleaning. Vacuuming, mopping or a combination of both cleaning programs – with the app, you have it all at your fingertips, allowing you to easily define the cleaning mode for specific rooms or areas. You can also configure numerous parameters to your individual requirements – from the suction power when vacuuming to the water flow rate when mopping.

      Creating a cleaning plan via the timer function

      Cleaning schedule 2.0

      With the timer function on the Home Robot app, you can create your very own cleaning schedule for your Kärcher robot vacuum and mop. This allows you to specify not only the days and times you want the robot to work, but also which areas it should clean with which cleaning program during this time. Since all rooms are mapped, you can adjust the cleaning settings for each separate room.

      Send the robot to a certain spot for cleaning via the app

      Spot cleaning and area cleaning

      There are two flexible solutions for spontaneous minor spillages. For soiling at a very specific point, you can use the app to set a particular location for targeted spot cleaning. And for larger areas of soiling, you can even use the app to set the size of the surface to be cleaned for quick but targeted intermediate cleaning.

      Activating the carpet function anhd other functions for the robot via the app

      Activating and deactivating functions

      Various functions can be individually activated or deactivated in the app: for example, carpet detection and avoidance on the RCF 3 or AI functionalities on the RCV 5. On the RCV 5, the Auto Boost can be deactivated on rugs and carpets to keep cleaning at just a low suction power when soiling is only light. This saves energy and extends the cleaning time before the robot has to return to its charging station.

      The app indicates when an accessory like a brush needs to be changed

      Accessory statistics

      The demands placed on a robot vacuum and mop varies from one household to the next, depending on factors such as the size of the area to be cleaned, the level of soiling and the frequency of the cleaning runs. As such, the rate at which accessories wear out varies. The Home Robots app shows you when individual accessories should be replaced, based on the optimum usage time for each accessory. This ensures that the robot is always perfectly equipped to perform at its best and the cleaning results leave nothing to be desired.

      App displays cleaning history of robot vacuum cleaner

      Cleaning history

      Every cleaning run is recorded in real time in the Home Robots app and then saved. This provides interesting insights into the life of your cleaning robot. When was the device in which room, what distances did it cover and how many square metres of flooring were vacuumed or mopped? In this way you can keep a close eye on what your robot vacuum and mop has been up to – even when you're not at home.

      Access all cleaning functions via the app

      Other functions

      The Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your cleaning robot. This includes lots of extra functions that may prove useful in one situation or another. For instance, the app can be used as a remote control for your robot, say if you needed to steer it to a particularly tricky position. You can even use your smartphone to set the language and volume of the voice output or provide answers to frequently asked questions.

      Logo of Apple App Store

      App Store

      Download from the App Store

      Logo of Google Play Store

      Google Play

      Download from Google Play

      Initial startup and maintenance

      Accessories