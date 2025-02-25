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Os nossos aspiradores robot navegam pela sua casa com facilidade, desviando-se dos obstáculos e assumindo a tarefa fastidiosa de limpeza dos pavimentos.
O RCF 3 supera outros robots graças à tecnologia de rolos da Kärcher e ao fornecimento contínuo de água limpa, mantendo todos os pavimentos duros impecavelmente limpos. Para que tenha mais tempo para as coisas boas da vida.
Os animais têm de ficar lá fora? Certamente não em sua casa. Graças à exclusiva tecnologia de rolos, o robot RCF 3 recolhe tanto a sujidade húmida como a seca com o seu rolo rotativo, constantemente humedecido com água fresca. Parece incrível. Mas funciona mesmo.
Bem-vindo à limpeza sem stress! Com a sua inovadora tecnologia de rolos e o abastecimento contínuo de água limpa, o robot RCF 3 remove sem esforço quase qualquer tipo de sujidade — e nunca se cansa de limpar o rasto dos mais pequenos.
Os aspiradores e mopas robot da Kärcher oferecem uma ampla gama de funções e opções de configuração — sendo ao mesmo tempo muito simples de utilizar. A combinação de robot e controlo através da app para smartphone constitui a base perfeita para os melhores resultados de limpeza. Utilize as funções de temporizador e configure os programas de limpeza de acordo com as suas necessidades individuais. Se estiver disponível uma atualização de segurança ou novas funções para o robot, será automaticamente notificado pela aplicação. Descubra as nossas soluções de limpeza autónoma para as tarefas do dia a dia e ganhe tempo para as coisas boas da vida.
Inicie os nossos aspiradores robot e lavadores de primeira classe através da aplicação móvel, mesmo quando está fora de casa, e regresse a um lar impecavelmente limpo. A nossa gama de robots oferece um desempenho excecional e tecnologia avançada. Através da navegação laser LiDAR de alta tecnologia, os nossos robots começam por criar uma planta da sua casa. Graças aos seus sensores de precisão, sabem sempre exatamente onde se encontram, como contornar os objetos na divisão e onde virar para evitar escadas nas limpezas seguintes. A nossa gama RCV aspira e lava os pavimentos, oferecendo uma solução de limpeza completa. Os tapetes são limpos de forma minuciosa no modo de aspiração, enquanto o robot os evita habilmente no modo de lavagem. Além disso, desenvolvemos o RCF 3 especialmente para pavimentos duros, permitindo uma limpeza húmida completa graças ao seu exclusivo método de limpeza por rolos. A função inteligente de mapeamento em tempo real permite-lhe acompanhar o progresso da limpeza. Conte com o desempenho de primeira classe e as funções avançadas dos nossos robots para facilitar o seu dia a dia. Deixe que os seus pavimentos sejam cuidadosamente aspirados e lavados enquanto se dedica a outras tarefas.
Os aspiradores robot e lavadores da Kärcher são verdadeiros multifunções. Seja uma simples limpeza a seco com o ventilador de aspiração e a escova, uma combinação de limpeza a seco e a função extra de limpeza húmida com o pano de microfibra e o depósito de água fresca, ou limpeza húmida pura com a inovadora tecnologia de rolos da Kärcher do RCF 3 — tudo é possível. E, graças ao conveniente controlo por aplicação, tem sempre tudo ao alcance da mão. As definições de limpeza, como a potência de aspiração ou o volume de água para a lavagem, podem ser ajustadas de acordo com as necessidades individuais. As zonas com maior sujidade podem ser passadas várias vezes para uma limpeza mais completa.
Descubra a comprovada e sofisticada tecnologia de rolos Kärcher dos nossos eficientes lavadores de pavimentos duros, agora também disponível no nosso inovador lavador robot autónomo RCF 3, para um desempenho de limpeza excecional em inúmeros pavimentos duros. Durante a limpeza, o rolo é continuamente humedecido com água fresca e produto de limpeza. Graças ao sistema de dois depósitos, a água suja e as partículas de sujidade são transportadas de forma fiável para o depósito de água suja. A rotação contínua do rolo remove constantemente a água suja e as partículas de sujidade, mantendo-o limpo durante muito tempo — a sujidade não se acumula no rolo —, o que permite uma limpeza higiénica e rápida mesmo em superfícies maiores, sem simplesmente espalhar a sujidade.
Com o seu rolo de limpeza, o RCF 3 garante resultados de lavagem muito completos e é extremamente prático. Esqueça a esfregona fastidiosa — o robot faz tudo de forma autónoma. Outro ponto positivo é que o RCF 3 também recolhe a sujidade seca ligeira durante a lavagem húmida. Com uma utilização regular do RCF 3 e com a sujidade normal de uma habitação, nem sequer é necessário tirar o aspirador do armário. E quando o trabalho está concluído, a limpeza do equipamento é também muito simples: todas as peças amovíveis podem ser lavadas diretamente sob a torneira, e o rolo pode ser lavado na máquina de lavar roupa a 60 °C.
Aspirador robot ou aspirador com função mopa robot? RCV ou RCF? Aqui ficam as principais diferenças entre os dois sistemas de limpeza robóticos.
Geral
Aspiração/recolha de sujidade seca
Lavagem
Geral
Aspiração/recolha de sujidade seca
Lavagem
Com a sua navegação LiDAR rápida e robusta, o robot digitaliza as divisões, criando os melhores mapas para navegar com segurança pelos espaços, mesmo no escuro.
A comunicação é fundamental. Por isso, o robot fornece informações importantes através de saídas de voz, além de sinais sonoros.
A escova lateral varre a sujidade das bordas para o centro, na direção da escova principal, para que seja recolhida com precisão para o depósito. É assim que garante que os cantos e rodapés ficam sempre bem limpos.
Para lavar áreas específicas, é incluída na embalagem uma mopa de microfibra, que é humedecida com água limpa a partir do depósito.
Após a aspiração, a sujidade seca fica retida no depósito, que inclui uma câmara dedicada com depósito de água fresca para humedecer o pano de limpeza. Através da aplicação, pode ajustar facilmente a quantidade de água utilizada. Se apenas pretender aspirar, pode substituir o depósito combinado pelo depósito exclusivo de sujidade seca, de maior capacidade.
Os sensores de queda impedem de forma fiável que o RCV 3 caia em degraus ou outros desníveis. Os sensores analisam o chão e, se for detetado um desnível acentuado, o controlador recebe um sinal que aciona a inversão de marcha do robot.
O sensor de infravermelhos garante que o robot regresse sempre à sua estação de carregamento.
A combinação de escova rotativa e função de aspiração remove tanto a sujidade grossa como o pó fino, para um desempenho de limpeza excecional.
Com a aplicação, pode controlar o seu robot de limpeza onde quer que esteja, receber atualizações de estado e acompanhar o progresso da limpeza. Graças ao mapa detalhado das suas divisões, pode determinar exatamente onde limpar e onde não limpar.
Ligue ou desligue o robot diretamente no equipamento e envie-o de volta à estação. O LED indica-lhe o estado do equipamento num relance.
If you want to make sure that shoes and cables that are lying around don't become food for the robotic vacuum cleaner, use the RCV 5's artificial intelligence. Our top model offers you all-round carefree floor cleaning. As well as LiDAR navigation, this robotic vacuum cleaner and mop has a dual laser system and a camera to make sure it reliably detects and navigates every last obstacle. Its low operating noise also makes the RCV 5 a really considerate housemate. Hard floors can be vacuumed or mopped by this robotic cleaning assistant – depending on the program selected. For intensive carpet cleaning, there's also an Auto Boost function that delivers extra power to remove dust from textile fabrics. While in mopping mode, the robot will not travel over carpets. Controlling the RCV 5 is simple too, thanks to the app.
Technical data:
For wetting the wiping cloth. You can use the app to easily set the amount of water to be used for cleaning.
With the app, you can control the cleaning robot wherever you are, get status updates and view the cleaning progress. Thanks to the detailed map of your rooms, you can determine exactly where to clean and where not.
Once vacuumed, dry dirt is trapped in the container.
With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans the rooms, giving it the best maps to navigate safely through rooms even in the dark.
Switch the robot on or off at the device itself and send it back to the station. The LED shows you the device status at a glance.
Communication is key. That's why the robot provides important information via voice output in addition to signal tones.
Dual laser system with camera for object detection and avoidance. The robot recognises small obstacles and drives around them.
To mop specific areas, a mop plate with a microfibre cloth is included in the scope of supply, which is wetted with fresh water from its own tank.
The combination of rotating brush and suction function removes coarse dirt as well as fine dust for excellent cleaning performance.
The side brush sweeps dirt from along the edges into the centre in front of the main brush, so it can be swept accurately into the waste container. This is how it ensures edges are always well cleaned.
The RCV 5 automatically detects carpeted surfaces using an ultrasonic sensor. The Auto Boost function increases the suction power on carpeted surfaces as needed for even better cleaning results. If mopping is activated, the robot avoids the detected carpeted surfaces and goes around them.
The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 5 from falling down steps or other drops. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.
Discover our innovative RCF 3 robot mop for effortless floor cleaning. With proven FC roller technology, it removes stubborn dirt and automatically manoeuvres around carpets. Two tanks ensure a continuous supply of fresh water and efficient collection of dirty water. Control the robot conveniently via the app or at the touch of a button. Flexibly customisable cleaning modes offer you versatile fields of application. The RCF 3 is your reliable assistant with useful voice and app tips. Discover the future of mopping with the RCF 3 robot mop!
Technical data:
With its fast and robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans the rooms to obtain maps that facilitate optimum navigation, even in the dark.
Switch the robot on or off directly on the device and send it back to the station. The LEDs show you the device status at a glance and indicate whether fresh water needs to be topped up or dirty water emptied.
With the app, you can control your cleaning robots from wherever you are, get status updates and view the cleaning progress. The detailed map of your rooms means you can determine exactly which areas do and do not need to be cleaned. In addition, you have individual configuration options at your disposal, such as which cleaning mode the robot should use for cleaning.
Communication is key. That's why the robot provides important information via voice output in addition to signal tones.
The cleaning unit and roller can be removed. Everything can be rinsed hygienically under the tap so that no dirt remains in the device.
The fresh water tank is removable and can be filled easily under the tap.
The dirty water tank is individually removable and can be rinsed out easily under the tap.
Microfibre roller for thorough wet cleaning on all hard floors. Light, dry dirt is lifted when wiped. Machine-washable at 60°C.
The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCF 3 from falling, e.g. on stairs or ledges. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the steering mechanism receives a signal that causes the robot to turn around.
The RCF 3 uses an ultrasonic sensor to automatically detect carpeted areas and draws them into the map in the app. During cleaning, the robot uses a clever driving strategy to manoeuvre around carpets so that they do not get wet.
The Kärcher Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your robot vacuum and mop. Autonomous cleaning offers lots of new features, such as setting cleaning times and creating cleaning maps – no matter where you are. If you're out and about and want to start a clean before you get home, you can! Simply activate the robot from the app on your smartphone and you can look forward to returning to a clean house. The Kärcher Home Robots app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Simply download it and start your first autonomous clean straight away.
All data transfer between the Home Robots app on your smartphone and your robot vacuum and mop takes place via the cloud using servers located in Germany only. As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met. Regular software and security updates are provided to ensure your app is always up to date and your data is always secure.
Robot vacuums and mops from Kärcher clean autonomously and systematically. "No-go zones" can be set via the app to ensure the robot doesn't clean specific areas, or only vacuums them without mopping. And if you want the robot to skip entire rooms, you can set so-called "virtual walls" to prevent it from travelling through these rooms. All this is easy and intuitive to configure using the app.
Our Home Robots app offers much more functionality than the basic program for autonomous cleaning. Vacuuming, mopping or a combination of both cleaning programs – with the app, you have it all at your fingertips, allowing you to easily define the cleaning mode for specific rooms or areas. You can also configure numerous parameters to your individual requirements – from the suction power when vacuuming to the water flow rate when mopping.
With the timer function on the Home Robot app, you can create your very own cleaning schedule for your Kärcher robot vacuum and mop. This allows you to specify not only the days and times you want the robot to work, but also which areas it should clean with which cleaning program during this time. Since all rooms are mapped, you can adjust the cleaning settings for each separate room.
There are two flexible solutions for spontaneous minor spillages. For soiling at a very specific point, you can use the app to set a particular location for targeted spot cleaning. And for larger areas of soiling, you can even use the app to set the size of the surface to be cleaned for quick but targeted intermediate cleaning.
Various functions can be individually activated or deactivated in the app: for example, carpet detection and avoidance on the RCF 3 or AI functionalities on the RCV 5. On the RCV 5, the Auto Boost can be deactivated on rugs and carpets to keep cleaning at just a low suction power when soiling is only light. This saves energy and extends the cleaning time before the robot has to return to its charging station.
The demands placed on a robot vacuum and mop varies from one household to the next, depending on factors such as the size of the area to be cleaned, the level of soiling and the frequency of the cleaning runs. As such, the rate at which accessories wear out varies. The Home Robots app shows you when individual accessories should be replaced, based on the optimum usage time for each accessory. This ensures that the robot is always perfectly equipped to perform at its best and the cleaning results leave nothing to be desired.
Every cleaning run is recorded in real time in the Home Robots app and then saved. This provides interesting insights into the life of your cleaning robot. When was the device in which room, what distances did it cover and how many square metres of flooring were vacuumed or mopped? In this way you can keep a close eye on what your robot vacuum and mop has been up to – even when you're not at home.
The Home Robots app gives you access to all the important functions of your cleaning robot. This includes lots of extra functions that may prove useful in one situation or another. For instance, the app can be used as a remote control for your robot, say if you needed to steer it to a particularly tricky position. You can even use your smartphone to set the language and volume of the voice output or provide answers to frequently asked questions.