Powerful cleaning that will impress you. The K 7 WCM Premium is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: with its powerful water-cooled motor, it puts an end to dirt on paths, patios, garden tools and larger cars. The vario power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion – for particularly effective and gentle cleaning of surfaces. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can simply be stored on the device itself. Other features include the dirt blaster with rotating spot jet, which ensures excellent cleaning results without compromise – even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. All accessories included can also be stored on the device itself.

Desempenho excecional O motor arrefecido a água destaca-se pela elevada durabilidade e grande potência. Arrumação integrada dos acessórios Arrumação organizada e economizadora de espaço: o enrolador de mangueira protege a mangueira de alta pressão e mantém-na sempre acessível. A mangueira, lança, pistola e cabo podem ser arrumados diretamente no equipamento. Tubo de aspiração para detergente integrado Utilização prática e simples de detergentes. Os detergentes Kärcher (disponíveis opcionalmente) protegem e cuidam da superfície limpa, proporcionando resultados mais eficazes e duradouros. Rodas de grandes dimensões Para um transporte seguro e confortável, mesmo em terrenos irregulares, como caminhos de jardim. Sistema Quick Connect A mangueira de alta pressão é fácil de manusear e pode ser ligada e desligada rapidamente do equipamento e da pistola, poupando tempo e esforço.