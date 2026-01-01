      Lavadora de alta pressão Kärcher amarela e preta com acessórios, incluindo pistola e duas lanças.

      Prémios e gama exclusiva

      eye catcher world number one pw brand CMYK oth 04 EN CI15
      IF Design Award 2023
      Reddot Design Award 2023

      Lavadora de alta pressão

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      Referência: 1.317-420.0

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