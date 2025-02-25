      Tesouras para relva e arbustos a bateria | Kärcher

      Tesoura elétrica para relva e arbustos

      As tesouras para relva e arbustos a bateria da Kärcher são ideais para trabalhos de acabamento precisos no jardim. Graças ao comprovado sistema 2 em 1, permitem aparar de forma rápida e prática arbustos, sebes e moitas, bem como pequenas áreas de relva. O resultado são acabamentos limpos e definidos, para um jardim sempre bem cuidado.

      GSH grass cutting

      Application and advantages

      Effortless and tool-free switching between grass and shrub blades. This allows different types of garden work to be carried out without needing multiple devices.

      Application grass

      Grass shears

      The grass shears are used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or even the patio - exactly where the lawn mower can't reach.

      GSH grass und bushes

      Shrub shears

      The shrub shears make shortening and shaping shrubs and bushes a breeze.

      Diamond ground blades

      The double-sided blades are particularly sharp and allow for precise cutting on grass and shrubs. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blades (for GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus) are particularly durable and require less maintenance.

      GSH Blade
      GSH telescopic handle

      Telescopic handle

      The ergonomic solution for cutting lawn edges: With this handle, you can flexibly adjust the working height, so you don't have to bend down when cutting your lawn edges. The extension has been specifically developed for the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus. The handle can be continuously adjusted to a working height between 74 and 116 centimetres.

      GSH Blade

      Guide guard and suspension eye

      For space-saving storage.

      ergonomic handle

      Ergonomic handle design

      For comfortable grip even during longer tasks.

      Display GSH

      Permanent display of battery status.

      Thanks to the integrated LED display (GSH 2 Plus, GSH 4-4 Plus).

      Highlights

      The compact 2-in-1 helper: The battery-powered grass shear is used for trimming lawn edges around the house, flower beds, vegetable gardens, or the patio, and the shrub shear makes shortening and shaping shrubs a breeze.

      Detail image of blade tip protection of grass and shrub shear

      Blade tip protector

      Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.

      Clean cutting with the grass and shrub shear

      Diamond-ground blades with double-sided cutting edges

      For a clean and precise cut.

      Grass shear on the left, shrub shear on the right

      Blade replacement without tools

      The simple screw system makes it possible to switch between the shrub blade and grass blade without any hassle. The grass blade can be fitted to the grass & shrub shear at any time using the screw system.

      Person pressing the safety lock at the grass and shrub shear

      Safety lock release

      Prevents unintentional start-up of the grass & shrub shear.

      Cutting grass with the grass and shrub shear with rubber handle

      Rubber handle

      Maximum comfort with ergonomic grip.

      Inserting the 18 V Battery to the grass and shrub shear

      18 V Kärcher Battery Power

      The grass shear can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.

      GSH 18-20 Battery

      Interchangeable battery system: 18 V Battery Power
      Use with telescopic pole is possible: no
      Cutting length shrub blade: 20 cm
      Cutting grass blade width: 12 cm
      Max. Running time per battery charge: 100 min
      Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 800 m
      Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 1000 m
      Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 18/25: 1,7 kg

      GSH 4-4 Plus Battery Set

      Interchangeable battery system: 4 V Battery Power
      Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
      Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
      Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
      Max. Running time per battery charge min: 60 min
      Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 450 m
      Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 600 m
      Weight with grass blade and Kärcher Battery Power 4/25: 0,65 kg

      GSH 2 Plus

      Interchangeable battery system: fixed battery
      Use with telescopic pole is possible: yes
      Cutting length shrub blade: 11 cm
      Grass blade cutting width: 8 cm
      Max. Running time per battery charge: 50 min
      Max. Output per battery charge shrub cut: 400 m
      Max. Output per battery charge for grass cut: 500 m
      Weight with grass blade and fixed battery: 0,6 kg

      Accessories for the battery-powered grass and shrub shears.

      Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      18 V Battery Power

      Here you will find all devices of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

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