      Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      No power connection in your outside area? Want to avoid a clutter of cables in your garden? Not a problem with battery-powered garden tools and cleaning devices that use the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application. Maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.

      Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

      Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

      The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

      Remaining run time in minutes

      Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

      Battery capacity as a percentage

      The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

      Remaining charging time in minutes

      The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

      Kärcher Battery Power features

      Spray water protection, automatic storage mode, intelligent cell monitoring, efficient temperature management: these are just some of the many features that set apart all Kärcher Battery Power batteries on the 18 V and 36 V battery platforms. Find out about the particular features and advantages of Kärcher high-performance lithium-ion batteries.

      Battery Platform

      High-performance lithium-ion cells and a perfectly balanced electronics system make Kärcher batteries especially powerful. With no annoying cable, battery-powered devices offer maximum freedom of movement and are ready for use in no time at all. What's more, the batteries also withstand the extreme conditions that they undergo during use in cleaning devices and garden tools. Kärcher batteries provide a stable and secure energy source, even when in contact with spray water in pressure washers and medium-pressure washers or during temporary peak loads such as in chainsaws.[object Object],[object Object]

      LCD display with Real Time Technology

      The integrated LCD display shows either the charge level, the remaining running time or the remaining charging time.

      Robust battery

      Kärcher 36 V battery housings are highly shock-resistant. The rubber surface provides grip for easy handling.

      Splash-proof

      The battery has IPX5 protection against dust and splashes.

      Intelligent cell monitoring

      Protects against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.

      Powerful lithium-ion cells

      These guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.

      Efficient temperature management

      Efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management ensure maximum performance for applications with high power requirements.

      Automatic storage mode

      Increased battery service life thanks to automatic processor-based storage mode.

      The Kärcher Battery Power platforms

      Would you rather have maximum power or less weight? Kärcher has the right battery platform for any performance requirement. As a rule of thumb: when maximum performance is required and large areas need work on, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries will come out on top. The 18 V batteries are lighter, more compact and affordable. The advantage of the Kärcher Battery Universe is that devices and batteries can be combined in any way within a voltage class, even with Kärcher Professional devices and batteries.

      18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform comprises compact and handy products for maintaining and cleaning small and medium-sized gardens and outdoor areas. In addition to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries with 2.5 Ah and 5.0 Ah, there is also the 3.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery. All 18 V batteries can be used in all 18 V devices. Whether in Kärcher battery lawn mowers, battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners or battery weed removers, the batteries can be exchanged quickly and easily, and can therefore be used flexibly at any time.

      Go to the 18 V platform devices

      36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      For large gardens and areas, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform boasts powerful devices from various categories for cleaning tasks and gardening work. The devices on this platform are compatible with the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries (2.5 Ah or 5.0 Ah) and the 36 V Battery Power+ batteries (6.0 or 7.5 Ah). These batteries can be used to operate Kärcher battery devices such as lawn trimmers, pressure washers or hedge trimmers. For the highest standards of flexibility, mobility and power.

      Go to the 36 V platform devices

      Products on the Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      Whether for garden maintenance or in cleaning devices, the 18 V and 36 V Battery Power batteries can be used in a wide variety of Kärcher products. Learn about the devices and find the right product for your battery.

      Kärcher handheld cleaners

      Handheld cleaner

      Connect the hose and you're ready to go: with the innovative Kärcher battery-powered medium-pressure washers with 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery for quick, versatile intermediate cleaning in and around the home, without the need for a power connection.

      Kärcher battery weed removers

      Battery weed remover

      No weeds can flourish when this battery weed remover gets to work. Dry moss and weeds can be eliminated effortlessly at the surface without causing back pain.

      Kärcher cordless pressure washers

      Battery pressure washer

      Familiar Kärcher pressure washing with an unfamiliar drive concept: unlimited cleanliness with the K 2 Battery thanks to the exchangeable battery from the Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

      Kärcher battery lawn mower

      Battery lawn mower

      No cable or petrol, but manoeuvrable and powerful: the 18 V lawn mowers with exchangeable battery by Kärcher produce the perfect mowing result with maximum mobility.

      Kärcher cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners

      Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners

      No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.

      Kärcher battery lawn trimmer

      Battery lawn trimmer

      The Kärcher battery lawn trimmers ensure neatly cut corners and a perfect lawn edge. From easy to powerful, Kärcher offers the right solution for every area of application.

      Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

      Battery hedge trimmer

      Perfect for shaping and trimming hedges and bushes. Thanks to the battery operation, it's quiet, practical and has no bothersome cable.

      Kärcher battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

      Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

      Take the autumn garden by storm. The battery-powered Kärcher leaf blowers and blower vacs ensure tidy paths and gardens in no time at all.

      Kärcher battery grass &amp; shrub shears

      Battery grass & shrub shears

      Trimming lawn edges is light work with the battery-powered grass shears. And with a simple blade change, the tool becomes a pair of shrub shears for pruning shrubs with precision.

      Man sawing a log with the battery chain saw

      Battery chain saw

      With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.

      Woman cutting branch with the battery tree lopper

      Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

      Effortless tree maintenance even with hard-to-reach branches. Not a problem with the battery tree lopper or the battery pruning saw from Kärcher.

      Kärcher battery ash and dry vacuum cleaner

      Battery ash and dry vacuum cleaner

      For convenient vacuuming of ash with long-lasting suction power: The cordless AD 2 Battery. Suitable for the Kärcher 18 V exchangeable battery, for easy removal of ash, with long-lasting suction power thanks to the ReBoost function.

      Kärcher cordless pressure sprayer

      Battery pressure sprayer

      Whether it is fertilising, eliminating pests, tackling weeds or watering small seedlings, the PSU 4-18 is the perfect all-rounder in the garden with its spray mist.

      Kärcher battery barrel pump

      Battery barrel pump

      Convenient and eco-friendly watering: Use collected rain water conveniently with the flexible battery barrel pump – no need for a separate water or power supply.

      Kärcher cordless patio cleaner

      Battery patio cleaner

      Effective and residue-free cleaning for wooden patios is a breeze with the battery-powered patio cleaner with its rotating rollers and integrated water distribution.

      SE Battery

      Battery spray extraction cleaner

      When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.

      MFL 2 18

      Battery-powered multifunction lamp

      Turns night into day. The light and multifunctional battery-powered lamp brings light to the darkness. It even features a powerbank function to charge other electronic devices.

      Batteries and battery chargers for the Kärcher battery platform

      Batteries and battery chargers

      Need more power? Here are the corresponding fast chargers and batteries for different capacities. To make sure the garden tools and cleaning devices in the Kärcher Battery Universe are always fully charged.

      Battery Universe Logo

      Battery Universe

      Whether 18 V, 36 V, Battery Power or Battery Power +: Here you find comprehensive information on the advantages, features and compatibility of the exchangeable battery systems from Kärcher.

      Wechselakku FAQs

      Battery Power / Battery Power + FAQs

      How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.

