      More power on every platform: Kärcher Battery Power+

      Only one thing is better than lots of power: even more power. That's why we developed the Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries for the Kärcher battery platforms with 18 V and 36 V. With greater capacity for a longer runtime and enhanced productivity.

      Kärcher Battery Universe: galactic power. Endless possibilities.

      The world of professionals. This is the 21st century. It is all about the new star in the battery sky: welcome to the Kärcher Battery Universe. Here there are no longer any limits to compactness, performance and safety.

      Kärcher Battery platform Professional

      18 V Kärcher Battery Power+

      The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform is the energy source for compact and easy-to-use products for cleaning in the target groups building service providers, trade and automotive. Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable batteries offer extra-long runtimes with a capacity of 18 V / 3.0 Ah.

      Kärcher battery platform Professional

      36 V Kärcher Battery Power+

      The 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform offers ample power for powerful devices for cleaning large areas and for professional green area maintenance. The machines in this platform are compatible with all high-performance 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries in 6.0 and 7.5 Ah, as well as the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries (2.5 Ah or 5.0 Ah). With one battery you can switch between operating Kärcher battery-powered machines such as lawn trimmer, high-pressure cleaner or hedge trimmer, wet and dry vacuum cleaner and dry vacuum cleaner. For the highest requirements of flexibility, mobility and power.

      Real Time Technology

      The unique Kärcher Real Time Technology offers users optimal orientation. Compared to traditional LED displays, the operating and charging states are displayed in detail.

      Remaining runtime in minutes

      When the machine is in operation the user is constantly aware of the remaining runtime and thus knows to the exact minute when the battery has to be changed or charged. The runtime is adapted depending on the machine.

      Battery capacity as a percentage

      The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

      Remaining charging time in minutes

      During the charging process the remaining charging time is shown on the display. This means the user knows exactly when he can start working again.

      Kärcher Battery Power+ – super intelligent and perfectly safe

      High-performance lithium-ion cells, as well as perfectly coordinated electronics, make Kärcher batteries especially powerful.

      Without any annoying cable, battery-powered machines offer maximum freedom of movement and are ready for use in an instant. Thanks to the innovative Kärcher Real Time Technology, the battery state can be checked at any time at a glance: the integrated LC display shows how many minutes of work can still be carried out with the current battery. And in the battery charger the battery display shows exactly how long the remaining charging time is in minutes.

      Kärcher Battery Power+ Akku

      Highlights

      1. Splash-proof
      The battery is protected from water jets in accordance with IPX5.

      2. LC display with Real Time Technology
      The integrated LC display shows either the charging state, the remaining runtime or the remaining charging time.

      3. Powerful lithium-ion cells
      Guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.

      4. Intelligent cell monitoring
      Protects against overload, overheating and deep discharge.

      5. Extreme robustness
      The housing of the Kärcher batteries is very shock-resistant.

      6. Efficient temperature management
      Maximum performance is assured during high-power applications with efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.

      When technology thinks for itself – the machine communication.
      The batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform are designed so that they can communicate with the machine that they operate. This means information can be read from the battery and displayed on any interface in the machine, even if the battery is fitted at a position that is difficult to view.

      Pleasant and comfortable – the handling.
      It is only one detail, but it is of great importance. Soft, flexible components are integrated, which ensure easy handling and good grip. Not an important technological feature for a battery, but an obvious advantage for the professional user.

      Products of the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platforms

      Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment

      Outdoor Power Equipment

      With Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment, you will be ready for any challenge in green spaces and/or on paths. Our new battery-powered leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, strimmers, lawn trimmers and lawn mowers give you freedom and make your work safer and healthier. No exhaust fumes, little noise, barely any vibrations. And with just one battery that fits them all and is strong enough for demanding tasks. All this at extremely low operating and maintenance costs. Just what professionals with the highest demands need.

      Battery-operated dry vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp

      Battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp

      The extremely powerful battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp with eco!efficiency mode impresses with cleaning results at the standard of mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. The quiet, robust, cordless vacuum cleaner with long-lasting, brushless motor.

      Battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp

      Battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp

      Light, powerful and versatile: our HV 1/1 Bp has the best cleaning performance in its class in both variants (FS and CS). Easy handling, eco!efficiency mode, and accessories for specific target groups for up to 25% time savings.

      Battery-powered backpack vacuum BV 5/1 Bp

      Battery-powered backpack vacuum BV 5/1 Bp

      Our battery-powered backpack vacuum B 5/1 Bp allows cordless working with maximum mobility. And with eco!efficiency mode for even longer applications. Its ergonomic carrying frame offers a high level of carrying comfort in every situation.

      Battery-powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 22/1 Ap Bp

      Battery-powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 22/1 Ap Bp

      Compact, light and versatile: thanks to its powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, our battery-powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 22/1 Ap Bp also impresses in places without an external power supply for demanding wet and dry applications.

      Battery-powered high-pressure cleaner HD 4/11 C Bp

      Battery-powered high-pressure cleaner HD 4/11 C Bp

      You can work independent of the power supply with the battery-powered machine. Thanks to the suction hose, completely autonomous operation is also possible when alternative water sources such as tanks are used. The cold water machine is used, for example, by building service providers, in the municipal area and in the construction sector.

      Kärcher Battery platform accessories

      The best for you and your machines: original Kärcher accessories

      The innovative Kärcher battery-powered machines open up versatile fields of application and offer maximum operating comfort. Original Kärcher accessories offer even greater versatility in applications and enhanced safety and also make your work easier. The Kärcher accessories range includes batteries in various performance classes, carrying straps, hoses, attachments and extensions, as well as personal protection equipment and safety equipment with cut protection trousers, safety shoes, gloves and protective goggles. Everything you need for successful, safe work.

