Do you have a large garden or are you a professional building service provider or gardener? If so, you will need more power reserves for extended use and for a range of devices. For this reason, we have developed the Kärcher Battery Power+ platforms with batteries in 18 V/3.0 Ah or 36 V/6.0 Ah and 7.5 Ah versions. These batteries communicate with the device and display information, even if the battery is in a position which is difficult to see. Thanks to their integrated soft components, Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries offer optimum mechanical sturdiness and grip in any situation.