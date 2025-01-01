      Products on the Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      No power connection in your outside area? Want to avoid a clutter of cables in your garden? This is no problem for the new battery-powered garden and cleaning devices with the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application. 18 V Kärcher Battery Power and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power. Maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.

      Products in the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      Battery Pressure Washer

      Battery multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

      Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

      Battery hedge trimmers

      Battery chainsaw

      Products in the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform

      Outdoor Power Equipment

      Products in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      Mobile Cleaning

      Battery patio cleaner

      Battery multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

      Battery ash and dry vacuum cleaner

      Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

      Battery grass & shrub shear

      Battery hedge trimmers

      Battery weed remover

      Battery chainsaw

      Battery pressure sprayer

      Battery barrel pumps

      Products in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform

      18 V Accessories

      Kärcher Battery Power 18 V Accessories

      Kärcher Battery Power+ 18 V Accessories

      36 V Accessories

      Kärcher Battery Power+ 36 V Accessories

      Kärcher Battery Power+ 36 V Accessories

      Woman preparing her Kärcher lawn mower

      Kärcher Battery Power: for private users

      No power connection for garden care in the outside area of your home? No power outlet nearby to vacuum the car with? Want to avoid a clutter of cables when cleaning the patio? Not a problem with battery-powered garden and cleaning devices with the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application.

      Private users
      Worker using the Kärcher Professional lawn mower

      Kärcher Battery Power+: for commercial users

      Do you have a large garden or are you a professional building service provider or gardener? If so, you will need more power reserves for extended use and for a range of devices. For this reason, we have developed the Kärcher Battery Power+ platforms with batteries in 18 V/3.0 Ah or 36 V/6.0 Ah and 7.5 Ah versions. These batteries communicate with the device and display information, even if the battery is in a position which is difficult to see. Thanks to their integrated soft components, Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries offer optimum mechanical sturdiness and grip in any situation.

      Commercial users
      Battery Universe Logo

      Battery Universe

      Whether 18 V, 36 V, Battery Power or Battery Power +: Here you find comprehensive information on the advantages, features and compatibility of the exchangeable battery systems from Kärcher.

      Kärcher Battery Universe
      Wechselakku FAQs

      Battery Power / Battery Power + FAQs

      How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.

      FAQs