Site em manutenção - Prometemos ser breves
Country: Portugal
Site em manutenção - Prometemos ser breves
The devices contained in the system (Water Controller Duo Smart and Gateway) are responsible for controlling the watering of your garden. To do the actual watering, you can connect any product that is equipped with the classic hook-and-loop system: These include:Sprinklers, trickle hoses or the micro watering components in the Kärcher Rain System.
The Gateway is the central interface of the smart Kärcher system. The individual smart devices are connected via radio to the Gateway, which is in turn connected to the Kärcher Cloud via the wireless network. These configurations give the smart Kärcher system a wide range. The system is accessed via the Kärcher Home & Garden app.
The Water Controller Duo Smart and the Gateway must be connected to the Internet via a wireless network. Your smartphone also requires an Internet connection. However, this does not necessarily have to be provided by a wireless network.
The smart Kärcher system works with the same normal wireless network router which you use to establish your own Internet connection (wireless network 802.11 b/g/n). It is also possible to establish a connection via a wireless network access point. We recommend that you use a router which encodes the data transmitted via the wireless network with WPA2. This ensures that all data that is exchanged between the devices, your mobile phone and the cloud is always encoded and thus secure.
The individual smart devices are connected to the Gateway via radio and can achieve a range of up to 100 m if the conditions are good.
The data between the smart Kärcher devices and the Gateway is transmitted via Zigbee radio protocols. Since every device is assigned a unique key, third parties are not able to access them.
The data between the Gateway, the app and the Kärcher cloud is transmitted via SSL encryption protocols. SSL is an internationally recognised encryption system which ensures an extremely secure encrypted communication link for all transmitted data.
Every smart Kärcher device is recognised during the installation phase via a unique QR code. This prevents the devices from being misidentified when multiple smart Kärcher systems are being installed at the same time.
No, multiple smart Kärcher systems can be used in the same area.
Up to 30 devices can be connected to one Gateway.
In order to use the smart Kärcher system, you need to register in the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The individual devices are then linked to your account in the app so that you can control the whole system conveniently from your smartphone.
If you are connected to the Internet, you can view the status of your valves and the watering history at any time and from anywhere via the app.
After manually opening the valve on the device, it will close again automatically after a maximum of 90 minutes. You can also specify a closing time of your choice via the app.
The smart Kärcher system can be combined with existing watering elements (e.g. sprinklers or watering systems) from Kärcher or other brands. Currently, other smart products that are not related to watering cannot be connected.
At the moment, the smart Kärcher system cannot be hooked up to other smart home systems.
Yes, the Water Controller Duo Smart is suitable for operating an underground watering system, depending on the required flow
The Water Controller Duo Smart allows you to control your watering system at any time and from anywhere. You can simply check the watering status and adjust the watering settings. In addition, you can always open and close the valve manually at the tap adapter.
Weather-based watering automatically skips scheduled watering times on the basis of weather data. You can adjust the sensitivity of the system using the various setting levels to suit your needs. The three levels correspond to low, medium and high levels of rainfall.
In order to operate smart Kärcher devices using speech recognition, you require the Amazon Alexa app and an Amazon account. To do this, you need to connect your smart Kärcher device to your Amazon account via the Amazon Alexa app. This will allow you to operate your smart Kärcher device using speech recognition, either via your smartphone or Amazon Echo.
The device is not frost-proof. For this reason, it must be uninstalled and stowed in a frost-proof area before the frosty season starts.