The RC 3 moves along systematically using the intelligent CAMLAS navigation system. At the start of the cleaning task, it orientates itself to the room and creates a cleaning map of the entire area. Then the RC 3 navigates systematically through the room in order to clean every part of it. Using its obstacle detection sensors, instead of hitting objects, it moves skilfully around them. If the battery is low before the RC 3 has finished cleaning, it moves to the charging station and, after charging successfully, continues cleaning at the location last cleaned.