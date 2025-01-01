Site em manutenção - Prometemos ser breves
Country: Portugal
Site em manutenção - Prometemos ser breves
The RC 3 can only be controlled via the app if both the robot and the app are in the same wireless network.
The RC 3 cleans autonomously and does not require any supervision. Various timers can be set via the app. The RC 3 cleans during the set times with complete autonomy and no supervision required. Note that the area to be cleaned should be prepared before the RoboCleaner is deployed to ensure that it is suitable for the robot. Lightweight, breakable and moving objects, high-pile carpets and rugs (> approx. 20 mm), children's toys and cords must be placed safely out of the way before cleaning.
The charging time varies between 120 and 240 minutes depending on the charge level of the battery.
The RC 3 can be used on all hard surfaces (tiles, parquet, etc.) and low-pile carpets and rugs. The device is only suitable for high-pile carpets and rugs (>20 mm) under certain conditions.
The waste container on the RC 3 has a capacity of 350 ml. The container needs to be emptied around every 2–3 days depending on the level of dirt.
The area that can be cleaned by the RC 3 with one battery charge depends on the size and condition of the home and the flooring. On an open hard floor, it can clean up to 160 m².
The RC 3 returns to the station if the charging status of the battery is low, or if it has finished cleaning.
The RC 3 moves along systematically using the intelligent CAMLAS navigation system. At the start of the cleaning task, it orientates itself to the room and creates a cleaning map of the entire area. Then the RC 3 navigates systematically through the room in order to clean every part of it. Using its obstacle detection sensors, instead of hitting objects, it moves skilfully around them. If the battery is low before the RC 3 has finished cleaning, it moves to the charging station and, after charging successfully, continues cleaning at the location last cleaned.
Using drop sensors, the RoboCleaner can detect stairs, steps and any other types of drops, thereby preventing it from falling down these. The obstacle detection sensors preemptively notify the RC 3 of any obstacles so that it can approach these slowly and skilfully manoeuvre around them. It can turn and move at a variety of different angles, allowing it to find its way even out of particularly tight spots.
The RoboCleaner can also collect dirt from corners and edges thanks to its side brush. However, if the angle of the corner is too acute, the RC 3 will not be able to reach into it.As the RC 3 cleans your floors continually, the corner areas will remain significantly cleaner.
The RoboCleaner operates with fall sensors that register the edges of landings and send a signal to the robot that it needs to change its direction.
Yes, the robotic vacuum cleaner can also operate without light in a completely dark room.
You can interrupt the cleaning task in the app. You can also interrupt the cleaning task directly on the RoboCleaner by briefly pressing the "Automatic" button in the middle of the device. If you wish to manually send the RC 3 back to the base station, you need to press and hold down the "Automatic" button in the middle of the device for two seconds. You can, of course, also tell the RoboCleaner to go to the base station via the app.
The following functions can be executed using the app:
Start cleaning (auto mode and spot mode)Set timerDisplay map of cleaned areasDisplay battery status
The RC 3 is primarily controlled via the app and therefore does not have a remote control.