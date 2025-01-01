      Alexa, open Kärcher.

      With the Kärcher Alexa Skill you can control your smart Water Controller.

      One skill, many features.

      You would like to control the irrigation of your garden? That's now also possible just with your voice. Kärcher offers one Amazon Alexa Skill:

      - With the Kärcher device control skill, you have the possibility of using the Watering System Duo Smart Kit via voice control.

      Amazon Alexa Logo
      Alexa Speech Bubble

      Kärcher device control

      Control the Watering System Duo Smart Kit via voice control.

      Sample sentences:

      • "Alexa, start Kärcher and open the left valve for 60 minutes"
      • "Alexa, ask Kärcher, when the next watering is scheduled."
      • "Alexa, start Kärcher and do not water for 3 hours.“
      ACTIVATE SKILL
      Alexa App

      Installation

      Here are the steps to a quick start with the Kärcher device control skill:

      (1). Download the app "Kärcher Home & Garden" from the iOS App Store or from the Google Play Store.
      (2). Start the app and register a Kärcher account. If you already have an account in the Kärcher online shop, it can be used.
      (3). Follow the steps in the app to set up your Kärcher devices.
      (4). Install the Amazon "Alexa" app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.
      (5). Search the "Alexa" app for the skill "Kärcher" and activate it.
      (6). On the next page, enter the e-mail address of your Kärcher account including password and your region. This will connect your Kärcher account to Alexa.
      (7). Say: "Alexa, ask Kärcher".

      Suitable products

      Watering System Duo Smart Kit

      The Kärcher Watering System Duo Smart Kit magically turns your garden into a perfectly watered paradise for plants. The system is fully automated, using weather data analysis to only water your plants when they really need it. Plus the Kärcher Home & Garden app gives you all the information you need and enables you to configure the watering settings to your specific requirements – anytime, anywhere.

      More information

      Water Controller Duo