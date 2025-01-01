Here are the steps to a quick start with the Kärcher device control skill:

(1). Download the app "Kärcher Home & Garden" from the iOS App Store or from the Google Play Store.

(2). Start the app and register a Kärcher account. If you already have an account in the Kärcher online shop, it can be used.

(3). Follow the steps in the app to set up your Kärcher devices.

(4). Install the Amazon "Alexa" app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.

(5). Search the "Alexa" app for the skill "Kärcher" and activate it.

(6). On the next page, enter the e-mail address of your Kärcher account including password and your region. This will connect your Kärcher account to Alexa.

(7). Say: "Alexa, ask Kärcher".