Online shop information

As a customer, Kärcher offers the following convenient payment methods:

PayPal

PayPal is the faster, safer way to pay for purchases online and it is free to use. Kärcher also offers this payment method. If you do not have a PayPal account yet, you can register here. When using this payment method, payment is taken at the time the order is placed.

Credit card

In Kärcher's online shop you can pay directly online by credit card. We accept MasterCard and Visa. When ordering, select credit card as the payment method on the payment methods page. You must provide the following details: type of card (MasterCard or Visa), card number, card security number and expiry date. When using this payment method, payment is taken at the time the order is placed.

Direct debit

We also offer payment by direct debit. Enter your bank details during the order process and, with your consent, we will deduct the amount due by direct debit. With this payment method, the amount due will be debited no later than 14 days after the order has been received.