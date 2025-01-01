      Online shop information

      Here we answer all of your questions about products in our online shop.

      Person using a calculator

      Delivery costs

      Goods ordered from Kärcher are subject to a delivery charge of €xx,xx. The delivery costs are shown before orders are submitted.

      Delivery is free for orders of €xx,xx or more. A single delivery charge will be made for items that are not delivered together. All prices include VAT.

      Person delivering a package

      Delivery service

      Goods that you have ordered directly from Alfred Kärcher will be delivered from our warehouse to the delivery address you have given. The delivery time for complete deliveries depends on the item with the longest delivery time.

      Credit card laying on a keyboard

      Payment

      As a customer, Kärcher offers the following convenient payment methods:

      PayPal
      PayPal is the faster, safer way to pay for purchases online and it is free to use. Kärcher also offers this payment method. If you do not have a PayPal account yet, you can register here. When using this payment method, payment is taken at the time the order is placed.

      Credit card
      In Kärcher's online shop you can pay directly online by credit card. We accept MasterCard and Visa. When ordering, select credit card as the payment method on the payment methods page. You must provide the following details: type of card (MasterCard or Visa), card number, card security number and expiry date. When using this payment method, payment is taken at the time the order is placed.

      Direct debit
      We also offer payment by direct debit. Enter your bank details during the order process and, with your consent, we will deduct the amount due by direct debit. With this payment method, the amount due will be debited no later than 14 days after the order has been received.

      Person shown from the back holding a package

      Returns

      Have you ordered a product directly from Kärcher in our online shop? Would you like to exercise your 14-day right of withdrawal and return all or some of the goods?

      To ensure a quick returns process, we advise you to follow the procedure set out below:

      1. Package all of the goods that you wish to return, including any accessories. We recommend that you use the original packaging in order to prevent shipping damage. You can however also use any other suitable packaging that will ensure the goods are transported safely.
      2. Indicate your sender details on the return label that you received with your order.
      3. Stick the return label onto the largest side of the return package.
      4. Take the return package to a Shop of your choice - free of charge.
      5. Make sure that the return is confirmed on the return receipt from the GLS Paket Shop and keep the receipt safe, as it serves as proof of the return.

      Return address:

      XXX

      Please note: you must not send any goods to us that you have ordered from one of our specialist suppliers as we cannot accept these deliveries.