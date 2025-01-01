The Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is accessible via the online service "Alexa" ("Alexa") of Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l., 5 Rue Plaetis, L-2338 Luxembourg ("Amazon"). Kärcher has no influence on any further processing of your personal data by Amazon. Information on how your personal data is handled at Amazon can be found in Amazon's privacy statement: https://www.amazon.de/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=footer_privacy?ie=UTF8&nodeId=201909010

For the establishment and use of the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa it is necessary for technical reasons to forward certain data to Amazon.

The login of your Kärcher account

Tokens are used for identification and authentication (Access, Refresh)

Information on using the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa (log file, date, duration, command)

Device address of the valve and the gateway used

After you have activated the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa in the Alexa App, you can give voice commands to Alexa. In the case of valve requirements, the requested functions are activated (e.g. start watering, pause watering, reserve watering). Within Alexa, an acoustic voice output will then be played back to you about the status (e.g. watering started, watering paused, watering reserved) via your Alexa-compatible device. Kärcher is responsible for the processing of your personal data with the receipt of your personal data after transmission from Amazon to Kärcher; Kärcher's responsibility ends as soon as Kärcher has sent an answer in text form to Amazon for transmission to you.

Amazon forwards the following data to Kärcher for the execution of commands:

The individual "UserID" assigned to you by Amazon upon activation of the Kärcher skill

Questions or commands you have issued to the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa

Analysis of your use of the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa: The general use of the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is aggregated by a dashboard provided by Amazon Alexa. There is no individual personal or user-related evaluation. The general evaluation (e.g. quantity of use, points in time of use, errors during sue) is carried out for the purpose of optimising the Kärcher skill for Amazon Alexa for a better user experience.

The transmission of your personal data within the scope of using the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is encrypted using the industry standard Secure-Socket-Layer ("SSL") technology. The encryption protocol TLS is used for the encryption between the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa and the cloud solution used for the valve.