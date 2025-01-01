      Privacy Notice

      Information on the processing of your data with regard to the customer satisfaction surveys

      Name and contact information of the Controller:

      Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
      Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40
      71364 Winnenden, Germany

      Board of Management: Hartmut Jenner (CEO), Christian May (Deputy CEO), Stefan Patzke, Marco Cardinale, Markus Limberger

      Tel. +49 (0)7195 / 14-0
      Fax: +49 (0)7195 / 14-2212
      E-mail: info@karcher.com

      (hereinafter referred to as 'Kärcher') carries out all data processing operations (e.g. collection, processing and transfer) in accordance with the statutory regulations. The following Privacy Policy provides an overview of which types of data are collected and how they are used and transmitted, which security measures Kärcher takes to protect your data and how you can exercise your rights.

      Contact person / data protection officer

      For questions regarding data protection, and regarding your rights as a data subject, please contact the Kärcher data protection officer at:

      Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
      Data protection officer
      Alfred-Kärcher-Str. 28-40
      71364 Winnenden, Germany
      datenschutzbeauftragter@de.kaercher.com

      1. Collection, use and storage of personal data

      Which categories of data do we use for which purposes?

      To conduct customer satisfaction surveys and optimise customer satisfaction, we provide a questionnaire via Microsoft Dynamics. We only collect general information (such as general satisfaction at the point of contact with our company/brand, customer orientation, design, product presentation, etc.) that does not allow us to identify individuals. In addition, you can provide us with further information on a voluntary basis via a free text field.

      There is neither a legal nor a contractual obligation to provide personal data.

      On what legal basis are your data processed?

      Insofar as we process personal data, this processing is carried out on the basis of your consent (Art. 6 (1) lit. a GDPR).

      2. Forwarding and erasing personal data

      Who receives your data?

      Within our company, only those persons and bodies who are responsible for the customer satisfaction surveys or technical service providers we have commissioned for order processing (Art. 28 GDPR) receive the data.

      In addition, the valuation results are passed on to the companies being rated. If you do not provide any personal data in the free text, we will not pass on any personal data to the companies being rated.

      How long will your data be stored for?

      We will erase the data you have provided no later than two years after the end of the customer satisfaction survey.

      Will your data be transferred to a third country?

      The collected data will not be transferred to a third country.

      3. Your rights

      Right to information, rectification, erasure, restriction of processing and data portability

      You can request information on the data stored about you via the above contact information. In addition, under certain conditions you can request the rectification or erasure of your data. You also have the right to restrict the processing of your data and the right to receive the data you have provided in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format.

      Right to withdraw your consent

      You have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. You can do this, for example, by writing an e-mail to datenschutzbeauftragter@de.kaercher.com or contacting our data protection officer at the above address. The withdrawal of consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.

      Where can you lodge a complaint?

      You have the option of contacting the data protection officer above or a data protection supervisory authority if you wish to lodge a complaint.

      The data protection supervisory authority responsible for us is the:

      Baden-Württemberg State Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information
      Lautenschlagerstraße 20
      70173 Stuttgart, Germany

      PO Box 102932
      70025 Stuttgart, Germany

      Tel. +49 (0)711/615541-0
      Fax +49 (0)711/615541-15
      E-mail: poststelle@lfdi.bwl.de