      Privacy Statement for Kärcher Home & Garden App (Version: October 2021)

      The information below explains how your personal data is processed when you use the Kärcher Home & Garden App.

      1. Kärcher Home & Garden App

      Use of the Kärcher Smart Home Service provided by Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Phone: +49 (0)7195/14-0, Email: info@karcher.com (hereinafter referred to as Kärcher) is only possible by means of the Kärcher Home & Garden App for smartphones with an iOS or Android operating system. You can contact the Kärcher Data Protection Officer at the address above or by emailing data.privacy@kaercher.com.

      2. Downloading the App

      You can download the Kärcher Home & Garden App free of charge from the Google Play store or the Apple App Store. To do so, you must open a customer account in either the Google Play store or the App Store, and enter your data there. However, this data is not collected by Kärcher, and Kärcher therefore has no influence over it and is not responsible for it.

      You must also accept the Terms of Use of the App store in question in order to open a customer account. When you download the Smart Home App, you must also accept the associated Terms of Use with legally binding effect.

      When downloading the App from an App store, the information needed for this is transferred to the App store, in particular your user name, email address and customer number of your account, the date/time of downloading and the individual device ID. However, we have no influence over the collection of this data and are not responsible for it.

      3. Setting up and Using the App

      You must register in order to set up and use the App. To do so, you can either open a Kärcher user account or register via Google+ or Facebook.

      When you create a user account with Kärcher, we will ask you for the following information:

      Email address

      By using the functions “Register with Facebook”, “Register with Apple” and “Register with Google” (hereinafter referred to as Social Login) you have the alternative option of registering or logging into the App using your data as follows: If you register using Social Login, the following information is transmitted to Kärcher each time you login:

      When logging in using Facebook: Facebook ID, first and surnames stored in Facebook, email address (if you log in via Facebook).
      When logging in using Google: Google ID, first and surname, email address.
      When logging in using Apple: Apple ID, first and surnames stored in Apple, email address.

      By registering via the Social Login you give us your consent (Article 6(1 a) GDPR) to process the above-mentioned data for registration and future logins. This information is transmitted to Kärcher by the respective provider without Kärcher requesting it. Kärcher only stores your Facebook ID, Apple ID or Google ID and the email address that the user has entered there.

      4. Using the App

      When you use the Kärcher Smart Home App, we collect the following data transmitted by your mobile device to enable you to use the Kärcher Home & Garden App. The information is:

      Your device identification (name of model, device category, brand name)
      Unique device ID is recorded (UUID (Universal Unique Identifier) for Android devices, IDFV (identifier for vendor) for iOS devices)
      Date and time of device
      Screen tracking (tracks how movements are made in the App)
      Access status/HTTP status code
      Device IP address
      Volume of data transmitted
      App version
      Browser
      Operating system and version
      Usage time (launch, use)
      Country and language of the device
      Crash reports
      SSID of the home network and RSSID
      Kärcher device list

      When you use the Kärcher Home & Garden App to manage your Kärcher smart home devices, the following data is collected, depending on the type and scope of application of the device concerned:

      General data for device management (e.g. device ID, device name, floor plans of the property concerned, voluntary information on your living environment)
      Control information as entered by you (e.g. schedules, device settings)
      Voluntary location-related information as entered by you (street and house number as well as GPS coordinates accurate to the nearest metre when you use the “use my location” function)
      Use of device functions (e.g. time and frequency of individual actions, period of use)

      5. Newsletter

      You can subscribe to the Kärcher email newsletter by ticking the checkbox.

      Once you have subscribed to our email newsletter, we will regularly send you information on our promotions, offers and services. We use the double opt-in procedure to send the newsletter. This means that we will only send you an email newsletter once you have expressly given your consent to be sent it. We will then send you a confirmation email in which you will be requested to confirm that you wish to receive the newsletter in future by clicking on a corresponding link.

      Should you register for the newsletter by clicking the newsletter checkbox within the app or if you subscribed to the newsletter in the past, the user profile information and the devices added within the app will be either added to your existing profile or used to create a new profile in our newsletter system. This information aim at personalizing newsletter contents, to provide you with information as relevant as possible concerning our products, services and offers. When you subscribe to the newsletter, we store your IP address as provided by your Internet service provider (ISP) as well as the date and time of subscription in order to trace any potential abuse of your email address at a later point in time. We also store the date and time upon which the confirmation link was clicked in the confirmation mail which is sent for control purposes (double opt-in procedure), and the IP address provided by the Internet service provider (ISP). This data is processed on the basis of your consent as per Art. 6 (1) a GDPR or based on justified interests on our part as per Art. 6 (1) f GDPR as proof of the necessary consent.

      You can revoke your consent and unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

      The data you provide us with in order to receive the newsletter and which we store to demonstrate your consent are stored until you are removed from the newsletter mailing list and then erased once you unsubscribe from the newsletter. Your email address is erased from our newsletter mailing list once you have unsubscribed, unless you have expressly consented to the further use of your data or if we reserve the right to use your data beyond this scope in a manner which is permitted by law and about which we have informed you in this declaration.

      The email address which you provide to register for the newsletter will not be passed on to third parties. Kärcher only uses Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited (ADIR), Citywest Business Campus, Saggart, Dublin, Ireland to process data on its behalf. Should you no longer wish to receive the newsletter (Section 14), your email address will be erased from the mailing list.

      For the purpose of analysis, the emails sent with Adobe Campaign contain a so-called “tracking pixel” which connects with the Adobe Campaign servers when the email is opened. In this way, it is possible to assess whether a newsletter message has been opened.

      6. Use of Cookies

      Cookies are stored on your end device when you use the App. Cookies are small text files stored on your end device which provide Kärcher with certain information. Cookies cannot execute programs or transmit viruses to your computer. Their purpose is to make the App more user-friendly and effective. Currently only the required cookies are used to recognise the user based on a previous login. You can delete cookies from your end device by default after using the App.

      7. Local Storage

      Kärcher uses local storage technology for temporary local storage of information from your Smart Home device. Local storage uses the storage capacity of your web browser. In other words, data is stored in your web browser. This data is stored on your browser for an unlimited period of time and updated each time you connect to the Kärcher Cloud. You can use your browser settings to check which data is stored in your browser's local storage and also clear the local storage.

      8. Payment Function

      Additional information, such as payment information and your full address consisting of your street name and house number, place of residence with postcode, may also be stored to process your orders in the Kärcher Online shop. For further information, please refer to the Kärcher Online Shop Privacy Policy at: https://www.kaercher.com/de/services/support/datenschutzerklaerung.html.

      9. Kärcher Cloud

      The Kärcher Cloud stores the data on a storage location of Amazon Web Services, Inc., 410 Terry Avenue North, Seattle WA 98109. Data is stored and processed on servers of Amazon Web Services in the European Union. For this purpose, Kärcher has concluded a commissioned data processing agreement with Amazon with standard contractual clauses.

      10. Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa

      Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa can be accessed via the Online service “Alexa” (“Alexa”) of Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l., 5 Rue Plaetis, L-2338 Luxembourg (“Amazon”). Kärcher has no influence on possible further processing of your personal data by Amazon. You can obtain information on the handling of your personal data by Amazon via the Amazon Data Privacy Statement: https://www.amazon.de/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=footer_privacy?ie=UTF8&nodeId=201909010

      For technical reasons it is necessary to forward certain data to Amazon for the installation and use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa.

      Logging into your Kärcher account
      Tokens are still used for identification and authentication (Access, Refresh)
      Information for use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa (log file, date, duration, command)
      Device address of valve and gateway used

      Once you have activated Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa in the Alexa App, you can give voice commands to Alexa. In the case of demands on the valve, the requested functions are activated (e.g. start watering, pause watering, pre-book watering). As part of Alexa, you will then hear an acoustic voice output on the status (e.g. watering started, watering paused, watering pre-booked) via your Alexa-compliant device. Kärcher is responsible for the processing of your personal data upon receipt of your personal data after it has been transmitted from Amazon to Kärcher; Kärcher’s responsibility ends as soon as Kärcher has submitted a reply in text form to Amazon for transmission to you.

      To execute commands, Amazon forwards the following data to Kärcher:

      The individual “User ID” assigned to you by Amazon for activating Kärcher Skills
      The questions or requests addressed to Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa

      Analyse your use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa: General use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is evaluated in aggregated form using a dashboard provided by Amazon Alexa. There is no individual personal or user-based evaluation. The general evaluation (e.g. number of visits, times of visits, errors in visits) is carried out for the purpose of optimising Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa for a better user experience.

      The transfer of your personal data in the course of using Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is encrypted using the industry standard Secure Socket Layer (“SSL”) technology. The Encryption Protocol TLS is used for the encryption between Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa and the cloud solution used for the valve.

      11. Purpose of the Processing and Legal Basis

      All the data is collected, processed and stored by Kärcher solely to provide the Kärcher Smart Home Service in accordance with Article 6(1) sentence 1 b of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Kärcher reserves the right to process data for the purposes of direct advertising, provided that the other conditions for a promotional approach are met.

      Kärcher also uses the data collected on the Smart Home devices for the purposes of quality assurance and to improve the quality of its Smart Home products in accordance with Article 6(1) sentence 1 f GDPR. In addition, Kärcher evaluates your usage behaviour and information on where and how you use the products in question in accordance with Article 6(1) sentence 1 f GDPR on the basis of the legitimate interests of Kärcher in the context of market research, to identify trends and to make product recommendations. The data concerned is pseudonymised for this purpose. By using this data in this way, Kärcher does not draw any conclusions of any kind regarding individual users and, in particular, does not profile users.

      Your data is not shared with third parties. Kärcher, however, reserves the right to have the data processed by service providers by order. As the data processing is necessary for the performance of the contract concluded between yourself and Kärcher, performance of the contract is not possible without the processing of the data.

      The processing of the personal data required for the Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is carried out in accordance with Article 6(1) sentence 1 b GDPR, since this processing is absolutely necessary to fulfil your request. Analyse of your use of Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa is carried out for the purposes of quality assurance and to improve product quality in accordance with Article 6(1) sentence 1 f GDPR.

      12. Storage duration

      Deletion of your user inventory data

      Upon termination of the contractual relationship, the data held at Kärcher is deleted provided that this does not conflict with any statutory retention obligations. This will happen if you delete your account or if the Smart Home product is removed from your account.

      Deletion of the data generated by your device

      The data generated by the device will be available to you for a maximum period of 90 days and will then be pseudonymised by Kärcher. If you delete your account, the pseudonym assigned to the usage data will be deleted by Kärcher. Location data are only stored as GPS coordinates. These coordinates are truncated to two decimal places (i.e. inaccuracy of approximately 1.11 km). It is therefore no longer possible to draw conclusions about the user.

      Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa

      By deactivating Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa all the tokens used for identification and authentication for Kärcher Skill for Amazon Alexa (Access & Refresh tokens) are deleted.

      13. Integration of third-party services

      Firebase

      The Kärcher Home & Garden App uses Google’s Firebase technology LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA (“Firebase”).

      Google Firebase generally uses servers located in the European Economic Area for its services. If data are transferred to the USA, Kärcher has concluded a commissioned data processing agreement with Amazon with standard contractual clauses for this purpose, in which Google is required to process users’ data only in accordance with our instructions and to comply with the European level of data protection.

      The legal basis for use of the cloud service is a legitimate interest according to Article 6 1 f GDPR in the analysis, optimisation and user-friendly design of the Kärcher Home & Garden App.

      You can find more information on Google Firebase and data protection at:https://firebase.google.com/terms/data-processing-termshttps://firebase.google.com/terms/https://firebase.google.com/support/privacy/

      Kärcher Home & Garden App uses the following Firebase services:

      Google Analytics for Firebase makes it possible to analyse the use of the Kärcher Home & Garden App. Information on the use of the Kärcher Home & Garden App is recorded, transferred to Google and stored there. Google uses the advertising ID of the end device. The above information is used to evaluate the use of the Kärcher Home & Garden App anonymously. In the device settings, use of the advertising ID can be restricted (iOS: Privacy/Advertising/ Limit Ad Tracking; Android: Account/ Google/ Ads).

      Firebase Crashlytics is used for stability and improvement of the Kärcher Home & Garden App. Information is gathered on the end device used and on the use of the Kärcher Home & Garden App. This includes, for example, the times when the Kärcher Home & Garden App is started and when a crash occurs. This information enables Kärcher to diagnose and solve problems.

      Kärcher accepts no responsibility for the proper processing of data by Google, Apple or any other App store provider. Please refer to the data privacy statements of these providers. There is no further exchange of data with these companies.

      14. Your Rights, Questions and Information

      You have the right to information as to whether and what personal data we store concerning you, to rectification or erasure, or to restrict the processing of your data, to object to the processing, and the right to data portability. As your personal data is processed for the performance of a contract, you can no longer use the services provided under the contract once you have objected to the processing of your personal data.

      Objection (market research/direct advertising). You can object to the processing of your data for market research or for the purposes of direct advertising at any time. For this, please send an email to data.privacy@kaercher.com. Once you have objected, the personal data will no longer be processed for such purposes.

      You can withdraw your consent to the use of your personal data by Kärcher, for example for sending you the Kärcher newsletter, at any time. If you wish to withdraw your consent to receive the newsletter, please click on the link "Unsubscribe newsletter" in one of the received newsletter e-mails at the very bottom. In all other cases, please contact the data protection officer of Alfred Kärcher Vertriebs GmbH.

      If you have any further questions regarding the processing of your data or if you would like information regarding the data concerning you that is stored in the Kärcher Cloud, you can contact the Data Protection Officer of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG at the address provided above or by emailing data.privacy@kaercher.com.

      15. Competent Supervisory Authority

      As the data subject, you have the right, without prejudice to any other administrative or judicial remedy, to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority, in particular in the Member State of your habitual residence, place of work or place of the alleged infringement if you believe that the processing of personal data relating to you infringes these data protection regulations.

      If you have a complaint relating to the use of your personal data, you can also contact the competent supervisory authority of Kärcher, the Baden-Württemberg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, Königstraße 10a, 70173 Stuttgart, Phone: +49 (0)711/615541-0, Telefax 0711/615541-15, https://www.baden-wuerttemberg.datenschutz.de/ Email: poststelle@lfdi.bwl.de The Online complaint form can be found at: https://www.baden-wuerttemberg.datenschutz.de/online-beschwerde