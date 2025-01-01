The basic business functions of Kärcher Home Robots System we provide to you include:

all functions of your Home Robot (subject to the product specifications)

the App is paired with your Home Robot, controls and records the operation of the productand

communication and handling related to the use and operation of the App and your HomeRobot paired with the App.

Specifically, for the following occasions, we process personal information, so that we can safelyand effectively realize the following functions:

Cleaning FunctionWhen you use the cleaning function of the Home Robot, we will collect information about your house floor map and settings on cleaning area, mode, suction level and water consumption, so as to enable the device to clean specified area. We will also collect information about your cleaning schedule (such as scheduled cleaning duration and mode), in order to perform the scheduled cleaning task in specified time duration

Recording and Displaying Cleanup InformationWhen you use the Home Robot, we may collect and record the information about your cleanings, including the total number of cleanings and the date, time, route, area, duration and zone (which is obtained from radar scanning and named by you) of each cleaning task. This information will be used to display the cleaning history of the product. We will collect information about the cleaning process, so as to display usage history and help you understand the area, duration and zone of each cleaning as well as the accumulated cleaning time and total number of cleanings.

Cleanup Map and Obstacle AvoidanceWhen you use Home Robots with the Obstacle Avoidance function, it will sample the objects in front of it by using the camera to extract characteristic information (object outline and geometric characteristics), so as to judge what type of object it is. The device will determine the room type based on identified furniture types to assist with the naming of room on the map. You can manage and edit the maps generated by completed cleanup tasks in App.

AI-powered Object Recognition and Obstacle AvoidanceWhen you use Home Robots with the AI-powered Object Recognition function, the device camera will collect image information about the objects in front of the device and extract characteristics within milliseconds for recognition. After recognizing the object types, the device will be able to make judgment and avoid obstacles during cleanup tasks. The collected images will be deleted immediately afterwards. You can select whether to enable recognition feature and whether to display identified objectson the cleanup map. We fully understand the importance of your privacy. You can rest assured that none of the images collected will be stored locally or uploaded to a server. These images are only used for generating cleanup maps and enabling obstacle avoidance, and will not be used for any other purposes.

When you use the Kärcher Home Robots System, the App or the Home Robot will therefore store the following data, to enable you to use Kärcher Home Robots System, without transmitting it to us. The information is:

Memory Map

Software Version

Machine Serial Number

email address

WIFI Data

When you use the Kärcher Home Robots App, we collect the following data transmitted by your mobile device to enable you to use the Kärcher Home Robots App. The information is:

Cleaning History

Cleaning Record

Running Logs

Location

Memory Map

Software Version

Serial Number

Email

Phone Serial Number

Related to this, we will need to call the following permissions of your mobile device:

in order to connect the network configuration and the App functions that need to be connected to the network, we need to call "mobile data", obtain "Wi-Fi information", and also need "local network" permission.

in order to complete the network configuration more efficiently, we also need to obtain the "positioning" permission and "Bluetooth" permission of your mobile device

in order to store the App usage log and update the App version, it is necessary to call the "store" permission

to ensure the security of your App account, you need to obtain "device information"

in order to push various messages related to your account to your mobile device, we need the "notification" permission.

You have the right to choose whether to provide specific information. However, in most cases, if you do not provide such information, we may be unable to provide corresponding services to you, or we may be unable to respond to a problem you encounter.Some models of Home Robots we provide support the "Share devices" function. For the App account holders (i.e. "sharers") who are paired with them, they are allowed to share control equally with other App account holders (i.e. "sharers"). If you are a sharer, your App account controls the Home Robots paired with other App accounts through the "Share devices" function. For the purpose of this policy, these home robots are regarded as your "Home Robots". For the avoidance of doubt, this privacy policy applies to all uses of such household robots by the sharer and the share. You can also delete the devices that have accepted sharing on the App, or turn off the permission to share to others as a whole.