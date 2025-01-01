4.1 You can download the Home & Garden App from the App store and install it on your device at any time.

However, it is only possible to use the Kärcher Home & Garden App with Smart Home products after registering an account with Kärcher and connecting your devices. With Smart Home products that enable cloud operation (i.e. that can be controlled remotely), the Smart Home product can be used with the available functionalities of the Home & Garden App from the date of first-time registration for a period individually tied to the product at no additional cost.

You can register in the Kärcher Cloud by opening a Kärcher user account, or by registering via Google+ or Facebook.

4.2 The Kärcher Smart Home solution offers the following customer benefits for current and future Smart Home products with a range of convenience options, depending on the technical facilities in the customer’s home environment:

Display associated products of a certain type via an App or web App

Configure linked products from home or remotely (if cloud operation is supported)

Remotely control linked products from your home or on the move (if cloud operation is supported)

Store defined events for the corresponding products when they occur and display them via an App

Store statistics of linked products locally and in the Kärcher Cloud at cyclic intervals and display them via an App or web App

4.3 Kärcher reserves the right to expand the functions of the Kärcher Home & Garden App based on the portfolio of sensor and actuator manufacturers of the Kärcher Smart Home product portfolio. If Kärcher offers software updates, these will be made at irregular intervals. Downloading updates is a mandatory requirement to ensure that you are using the most up-to-date software version and so that the customer can make use of the latest functionalities. Kärcher stresses that functionalities will not be available or only to a limited extent if the updates are not installed. If this is the case, Kärcher is exempt from any liability should Kärcher be able to prove that the defect would not have occurred had the respective latest software version been installed.

4.4 Kärcher provides mandatory security patches in addition to updates to improve the functionality of the Home & Garden App. These security patches are small files that fix vulnerabilities and security loopholes detected in the Home & Garden App or the smart devices. Security patches must be installed by all customers. The customer cannot reject the security patches due to their mandatory relevance to security.