3.1 The use of the information, software and documentation made available on the App is subject to these Terms or, in case of updates of information, software or documentation, subject to the relevant licence terms previously agreed with KÄRCHER. Separately agreed licence terms, e.g. when downloading software, take precedence over these terms.
KÄRCHER grants the User a non-exclusive and non-transferable right to use the information, software and documentation provided in the App to the extent agreed or, in the absence of any agreement, to the extent consistent with the purpose pursued by KÄRCHER in providing and making them available.
3.3 Neither information, software nor documentation may be distributed, rented or otherwise made available by the User to third parties at any time.
3.4 The Information, the Software and the Documentation are protected by copyright laws. The User shall observe these rights, in particular shall not remove identifiers, trademarks and copyright notices from the information, the software, the documentation or copies thereof.
3.5 A reverse translation of the program code (decompilation) of the software is only permissible under the legal restrictions according to §69e of German Copyright Act. Further back translations are excluded. §Section 68 (3) of the German Copyright Act remains unaffected.