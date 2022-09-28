7.1 Insofar as information, software or documentation are provided free of charge, liability for defects as to quality and title of the information, software and documentation, in particular for their correctness, freedom from defects, freedom from third-party intellectual property rights and copyrights, completeness and/or usability - except in case of wilful misconduct or fraudulent intent - shall be excluded.

7.2 In all other respects, the following exclusions and limitations of liability shall apply to anyliability for damages, without prejudice to the statutory provisions:

KÄRCHER is liable if KÄRCHER is guilty of intent or gross negligence. KÄRCHER shall only be liable for ordinary negligence in the event of a breach of an obligation the fulfilment of which is a prerequisite for the proper performance of the contract and the observance of which the contractual partner may regularly rely on (so-called “Kardinalpflichten”). In all other respects, liability for damages of any kind, regardless of the basis of the claim, including liability for culpa in contrahendo, is excluded.

If KÄRCHER is liable for ordinary negligence pursuant to the previous paragraph, the liability is limited to the damage which KÄRCHER could have expected to occur under the circumstances known at the time of the conclusion of the contract.

7.3 The above liability provisions do not apply if KÄRCHER has given a guarantee for the quality of the App or the Robot Vacuum Cleaner or if such damages are to be compensated under the Product Liability Act or for damages to life, body or health or for statutory claims.

7.4 The above liability provisions shall also apply in favour of the employees, vicarious agents and other third parties whose services KÄRCHER uses for the performance of the contract.