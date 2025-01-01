      THE CarpetPro CLEANING RANGE FROM KÄRCHER.

      Carpet and upholstery cleaning agents with revolutionised deep cleaning.

      Maximum cleaning power and long-lasting protection for all carpets and upholstery:

      CarpetPro cleaning and care agents are perfect for use with Kärcher cleaning appliances. From stain removal to intermediate and deep cleaning, to impregnation – tough on dirt, gentle on fibres. The patented iCapsol cleaning technology saves time on cleaning and drying.

      CarpetPro product line

      The CarpetPro product range offers a powerful solution for every cleaning problem

      CarpetPro overview

      The patented cleaning technologies from Kärcher

      iCapsol cleaning technology now also for deep cleaning

      At present, deep carpet cleaning through frequent rinsing is very strenuous and is very time-consuming for the operator due to the long drying time. However, If rinsing is skipped, this can result in surfaces becoming dirty more quickly. To prevent this, Kärcher has now transferred the tried-and-tested iCapsol cleaning technology from intermediate cleaning to deep cleaning.

      Thanks to the active agents of iCapsol encapsulation technology, there is no longer any need for time-consuming rinsing after deep cleaning. This results in less water soaking into the carpet, which means that the carpet dries quicker and can be walked on again soon after; and if rinsing is skipped, this no longer means that the carpet will quickly become dirty again.

      How does the iCapsol encapsulation technology work?

      The iCapsol agents bind dirt and tensides after cleaning and thus prevent deposites remaing on the carpet fibres. During drying, the iCapsol active agents take on a solid, crystallised structure. These crystals can be easily vacuumed during the next maintenance cleaning. The result: no need for rinsing after deep cleaning.

      Carpet Pro iCapsol Effekt
      Carpet Pro Anwendung Tab

      Water-soluble packaging: easy and safe application

      The power of deep cleaning packaged in a water-soluble package: CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Tablet. Thanks to easy handling, cleaning agents can, if necessary, be dosed quickly and safely directly on site without protective gear. After the film is dissolved, the reactive ingrediants come into effect. They cause a very fast mixing of cleaning agent RM 760 and water in the tank: the cleaning can start immediately. Through portioning in tablets, incorrect dosing is no longer possible, which saves costs.

      Integrated odour eliminator

      For higher hygiene standards during carpet cleaning. The new CarpetPro deep cleaning agent with integrated odour eliminator: CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Powder and CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764. Intermediate cleaning also enables time savings thanks to an integrated odour eliminator: CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA.

      iCapsol Absorbs odours

      Cleaning steps with the CarpetPro product range

      Stain removal

      Carpet Pro RM 769

      CarpetPro Universal Stain Remover RM 769

      • Universal stain remover for all textile coverings and upholstery
      • Suitable for stain removal on solvent-resistant hard surfaces such as desks, doors and cupboards
      • Fast-acting
      • Wide range of applications
      • Very economical
      CarpetPro UNIVERSAL STAIN REMOVER RM 769

      Interim cleaning

      Carpet Pro RM 768

      CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768

      • Very short drying time (just 20-120 min)
      • iCapsol technology: No rinsing necessary, meaning the carpet can be walked on sooner
      • Dissolves oil, grease and mineral contamination
      • Especially suitable for carpet cleaners with a brush or pad system
      • Gentle on fibres
      • Bleach-free
      • Pleasant, fresh scent
      CarpetPro CLEANER ICAPSOL RM 768
      Carpet Pro RM 768 OA

      CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA

      • With integrated odour absorber.
      • Effectively removes unpleasant odours such as sweat, urine, nicotine, etc.
      • Very short drying time (only 20-120 min.).
      • iCapsol technology: No rinsing necessary, meaning the carpet can be walked on sooner
      • Dissolves oil, grease and mineral contamination
      • Especially suitable for carpet cleaners with a brush or pad system
      • Gentle on fibres
      • Bleach-free
      • Improves floor hygiene
      • Pleasant, fresh scent
      CarpetPro CLEANER ICAPSOL RM 768 OA

      Deep cleaning

      Carpet Pro RM 760 Pulver

      CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Powder

      • Effective deep cleaning agent for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery
      • Dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination
      • iCapsol technology: No rinsing necessary, meaning the carpet can be walked on sooner
      • Powder form
      • Gentle on fibres
      • Effective at all temperature ranges
      • With integrated odour absorber
      • Effectively removes unpleasant odours such as sweat, urine, nicotine, etc.
      • Shorter drying times
      • Improves floor hygiene
      • Bleach-free
      • Pleasant, fresh scent
      CarpetPro CLEANER RM 760 POWDER

      Download Quickstart CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Powder

      Carpet Pro RM 760 Tabs

      CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Tablet

      • Effective deep cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery
      • Dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination
      • iCapsol technology: No rinsing necessary, meaning the carpet can be walked on sooner
      • Shorter drying time
      • Tablet form
      • Skin protection thanks to special, water-soluble packaging of the cleaning tablets
      • Gentle on fibres
      • Effective at all temperature ranges
      • Bleach-free
      • Improves floor hygiene
      • Pleasant, fresh scent
      CarpetPro CLEANER RM 760 TABLET
      Carpet Pro RM 764

      CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764

      • Effective deep cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery
      • Dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination
      • With integrated odour eliminator.
      • Effectively removes unpleasant odours such as urine, nicotine, etc.
      • Liquid formulation, usable immediately
      • Gentle on fibres
      • Effective at all temperature ranges
      • Bleach-free
      • Improves floor hygiene
      • Pleasant, fresh scent
      • Phosphate-free
      CarpetPro CLEANER RM 764
      Carpet Pro RM 763

      CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763

      • Cuts rinsing in half
      • Shorter drying time
      • Surfaces are soon dry again
      • Colours and fibres are left refreshed
      • Alkali-sensitive fibres like wool are neutralised
      • Pleasant, fresh scent
      • Gentle cleaning action
      CarpetPro TEPPICHSPÜLUNG RM 763

      Download Quickstart CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763

      Impregnation

      Carpet Pro RM 762

      CarpetPro Protector RM 762

      • Highly effective protection for all textile surfaces
      • No sticking of the fibres
      • Dry dirt lies freely on the carrier material and can be easily vacuumed
      • Wet dirt drips off the fibres
      • Reduces subsequent soiling
      • Deep cleaning intervals can be extended
      • Especially economical
      • Phosphate-free
      CarpetPro PROTECTOR RM 762

      Download Quickstart CarpetPro Protector RM 762

